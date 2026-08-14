Rodri to Barcelona Finalised? Enzo Maresca Says ‘Anything Can Happen’ as Manchester City Star’s Future Hangs in Balance

Maresca ​confirmed the World Cup winner is fit to return to training after undergoing back surgery at the end ​of July.

Asked if he was aware of reports that Chelsea had set a Friday deadline for bids for the London club’s Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez and whether that meant City would be doing any transfer business in the next 24 ​hours, Maresca smiled and said City will not make any new signings on Friday.

While talk of Rodri, ​a cornerstone of City’s success in recent seasons, potentially leaving the club has dominated the headlines, Maresca insisted his attention ‌was on ⁠Sunday’s match rather than the transfer window.

“For sure there are things we need to do. For now, how many, I don’t know. It can be one, it can be two (players). Depends also if players are going to leave. It depends. Now in this moment, 48 hours before a final, my first in this ​club, my focus is ​not about players leaving ⁠or arriving, it’s just how we can prepare the best way in the game and try to win the final,” he said.

The Italian dismissed any suggestion that the Community ​Shield, which sees the Premier League champions face the FA Cup winners, ​should be viewed ⁠as a glorified friendly, saying City were determined to start the season with silverware.

“For me personally it’s a trophy. And when the trophy is there, the final is there, you always try to win the game. So ​no friendly at all. It’s a trophy that we’re going to ​try our best to win, to win the first trophy,” Maresca ⁠said.

Maresca is seeking his first silverware as manager of City after taking charge following ​the departure of Pep Guardiola at the end of last season.

(With inputs from Reuters)