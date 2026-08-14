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Home > Sports News > Rodri to Barcelona Finalised? Enzo Maresca Says ‘Anything Can Happen’ as Manchester City Star’s Future Hangs in Balance

Rodri to Barcelona Finalised? Enzo Maresca Says ‘Anything Can Happen’ as Manchester City Star’s Future Hangs in Balance

With the transfer window on the verge of closing, a big move remains on the cards as Rodri's future remains up in the air. With rumours heavily spreading about Rodri's transfer from Manchester City to Barcelona FC, the former's manager Enzo Maresca expressed optimism but remained tight lipped at the same time.

Rodri To FC Barcelona Finalised? Manchester City Manager Enzo Maresca Says 'Anything Can Happen'. (Image Credits: X)
Rodri To FC Barcelona Finalised? Manchester City Manager Enzo Maresca Says 'Anything Can Happen'. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 18:04 IST

With the transfer window on the verge of closing, a big move remains on the cards as Rodri’s future remains up in the air. With rumours heavily spreading about Rodri’s transfer from Manchester City to Barcelona FC, the former’s manager Enzo Maresca expressed optimism but remained tight lipped at the same time.

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“I gave him a big hug” – Enzo Maresca on Rodri

The ​uncertainty comes the morning after an apparent picture of Rodri travelling on a budget ‌Ryanair flight from Madrid to Liverpool went viral on social media, with the former Ballon d’Or winner spotted carrying a small suitcase bearing his name, national team flag and squad number.
“First of all, we already said the transfer window is open, ​we can buy and sell players, anything can happen. I’ve just seen Rodri now ⁠in the building, I gave him a big hug, he looks good, so we’ll see what happens,” Maresca told reporters ahead of Sunday’s ​Community Shield clash against Premier League champions Arsenal in Cardiff.

Maresca ​confirmed the World Cup winner is fit to return to training after undergoing back surgery at the end ​of July.
Asked if he was aware of reports that Chelsea had set a Friday deadline for bids for the London club’s Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez and whether that meant City would be doing any transfer business in the next 24 ​hours, Maresca smiled and said City will not make any new signings on Friday.
While talk of Rodri, ​a cornerstone of City’s success in recent seasons, potentially leaving the club has dominated the headlines, Maresca insisted his attention ‌was on ⁠Sunday’s match rather than the transfer window.
“For sure there are things we need to do. For now, how many, I don’t know. It can be one, it can be two (players). Depends also if players are going to leave. It depends. Now in this moment, 48 hours before a final, my first in this ​club, my focus is ​not about players leaving ⁠or arriving, it’s just how we can prepare the best way in the game and try to win the final,” he said.
The Italian dismissed any suggestion that the Community ​Shield, which sees the Premier League champions face the FA Cup winners, ​should be viewed ⁠as a glorified friendly, saying City were determined to start the season with silverware.
“For me personally it’s a trophy. And when the trophy is there, the final is there, you always try to win the game. So ​no friendly at all. It’s a trophy that we’re going to ​try our best to win, to win the first trophy,” Maresca ⁠said.
Maresca is seeking his first silverware as manager of City after taking charge following ​the departure of Pep Guardiola at the end of last season.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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Rodri to Barcelona Finalised? Enzo Maresca Says ‘Anything Can Happen’ as Manchester City Star’s Future Hangs in Balance
Tags: Barcelona FCenzo marescaManchester CityRodri

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Rodri to Barcelona Finalised? Enzo Maresca Says ‘Anything Can Happen’ as Manchester City Star’s Future Hangs in Balance
Rodri to Barcelona Finalised? Enzo Maresca Says ‘Anything Can Happen’ as Manchester City Star’s Future Hangs in Balance
Rodri to Barcelona Finalised? Enzo Maresca Says ‘Anything Can Happen’ as Manchester City Star’s Future Hangs in Balance
Rodri to Barcelona Finalised? Enzo Maresca Says ‘Anything Can Happen’ as Manchester City Star’s Future Hangs in Balance

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