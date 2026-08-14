Rodri to Barcelona Finalised? Enzo Maresca Says ‘Anything Can Happen’ as Manchester City Star’s Future Hangs in Balance

With the transfer window on the verge of closing, a big move remains on the cards as Rodri’s future remains up in the air. With rumours heavily spreading about Rodri’s transfer from Manchester City to Barcelona FC, the former’s manager Enzo Maresca expressed optimism but remained tight lipped at the same time.
“I gave him a big hug” – Enzo Maresca on Rodri
“First of all, we already said the transfer window is open, we can buy and sell players, anything can happen. I’ve just seen Rodri now in the building, I gave him a big hug, he looks good, so we’ll see what happens,” Maresca told reporters ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield clash against Premier League champions Arsenal in Cardiff.
🚨 Rodri flew back to England from Madrid last night as talks over a potential move to Barcelona continue.
The World Cup Player of the Tournament was spotted boarding a Ryanair flight to Liverpool and is set to return to Manchester City training today. ✈️
(📸 @kippaxgirlemily) pic.twitter.com/31iSYJgwj6
— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 14, 2026
“For sure there are things we need to do. For now, how many, I don’t know. It can be one, it can be two (players). Depends also if players are going to leave. It depends. Now in this moment, 48 hours before a final, my first in this club, my focus is not about players leaving or arriving, it’s just how we can prepare the best way in the game and try to win the final,” he said.
“For me personally it’s a trophy. And when the trophy is there, the final is there, you always try to win the game. So no friendly at all. It’s a trophy that we’re going to try our best to win, to win the first trophy,” Maresca said.