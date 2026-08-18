Rodri Transfer to Barcelona: Spain’s Hero Sets Eyes on Champions League After Manchester City Exit

Rodri Transfer Update: Barcelona has completed the transfer of Rodri from Manchester City as the midfielder arrived in Spain on Monday. The FIFA World Cup-winning captain announced his arrival in style as he claimed that Blaugrana will be ‘fighting for every title’. The 30-year-old arrived in Barcelona to complete his medical as he brings an end to a seven-year spell in England. Reportedly, a transfer fee of 76.5 million euros has been agreed between the two clubs.

Rodri Sets His Eyes on Champions League After Barcelona Transfer

Rodri, while speaking to the reporters outside the El Prat airport in Barcelona, talked about how it is a dream come true for him to play for the Spanish giant club. The midfielder acknowledged that he knows most of his teammates from the national team. “Playing for Barcelona is a dream come true for me. I’m really looking forward to being with my teammates, most of whom I already know from the national team, so now it’s time to work hard and give my best,” he said.

While looking at what the future holds for him and the team, Rodri added that the club will be fighting for every title that comes their way, including the UEFA Champions League. The FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Ball winner said, “We’re going for the Champions League, we’re going for everything that comes our way.”

Rodri at Manchester City

Rodri had a trophy-laden seven-year spell at Manchester City, where he played an instrumental role in the success of Pep Guardiola’s side. The midfielder who won the Ballon d’Or in 2024 won four Premier League titles with his former club. In 2022/23, the 30-year-old was at the centre of their midfield as Manchester City won their first UEFA Champions League. His other trophies at City included:

FA Cup in 2022/23 and 2025/26

Carabao Cup in 2019/20, 2020/21 and 2025/26

Community Shield in 2019

UEFA Super Cup in 2023

FIFA Club World Cup in 2023

What Jersey Number Will Rodri Wear For Barcelona?

According to reports, Rodri has asked for the number 16 as his jersey number at Barcelona. The experienced midfielder has asked Fermin Lopez to vacate the number after he had worn 16 last season. Lopez, who made a return from an injury that saw him miss out on Spain’s World Cup squad, will reportedly be wearing number seven. The iconic ‘7’ was worn by Ferran Torres, who has now transferred to Paris Saint-Germain.

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