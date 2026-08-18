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Home > Sports News > Rodri Transfer Update: Barcelona Officially Complete £65m Transfer From Man City | Here Are All Details

Rodri Transfer Update: Barcelona Officially Complete £65m Transfer From Man City | Here Are All Details

Barcelona have officially completed the signing of midfielder Rodri from Manchester City in a deal worth around £65 million on Tuesday (Aug 18). The 30-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the Catalan giants, returning to Spanish football after leaving Atletico Madrid in 2019. Rodri departs Manchester City after seven seasons at the club, having made 298 appearances and won 12 major honours, including four Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2023.

Rodri Transfer Update: Barcelona Officially Complete £65m Transfer From Man City | Here Are All Details
Rodri Transfer Update: Barcelona Officially Complete £65m Transfer From Man City | Here Are All Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 23:51 IST

Rodri Transfer Update: Barcelona have officially completed the signing of midfielder Rodri from Manchester City in a deal worth around £65 million on Tuesday (Aug 18). The 30-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the Catalan giants, returning to Spanish football after leaving Atletico Madrid in 2019. Rodri departs Manchester City after seven seasons at the club, having made 298 appearances and won 12 major honours, including four Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2023.

Why Did Rodri Leave Manchester City?

Rodri was entering the final 12 months of his Manchester City contract. Although City wanted to extend his deal, negotiations did not produce an agreement. Barcelona eventually secured the midfielder after receiving his approval to open negotiations with the Premier League club.

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In a farewell message to City fans, Rodri said: “I am leaving the club with a huge sense of pride about what we have achieved and gratitude too for so many amazing memories.

“What we have done together in these years is something both very special and unforgettable.

“City didn’t just make me a grow as a player. They made me grow as a human. I saw my brother graduating from Manchester Metropolitan University. I could see my girlfriend working for the NHS. Manchester shaped my whole life.”

Rodri’s Manchester City Career

Rodri joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2019 and went on to become one of the most important players in the club’s history. He made 298 appearances for City and won 12 major honours, including four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three EFL Cups and the Champions League in 2023. He scored the only goal in City’s 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in the 2023 Champions League final.

Rodri’s Final Seasons at Manchester City

Rodri’s final two seasons at Manchester City were affected by injuries. He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that ruled him out for much of the 2024-25 campaign, while further hamstring and groin problems restricted his appearances during his final season at the Etihad Stadium.

Rodri’s Ballon d’Or and World Cup Success

Rodri won the Ballon d’Or in 2024 after playing a key role in Manchester City’s success and Spain’s international triumphs. He subsequently returned to his best level at this summer’s FIFA World Cup, where he was named player of the tournament as Spain won the trophy for the second time.

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Rodri Transfer Update: Barcelona Officially Complete £65m Transfer From Man City | Here Are All Details
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Rodri Transfer Update: Barcelona Officially Complete £65m Transfer From Man City | Here Are All Details

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Rodri Transfer Update: Barcelona Officially Complete £65m Transfer From Man City | Here Are All Details
Rodri Transfer Update: Barcelona Officially Complete £65m Transfer From Man City | Here Are All Details
Rodri Transfer Update: Barcelona Officially Complete £65m Transfer From Man City | Here Are All Details
Rodri Transfer Update: Barcelona Officially Complete £65m Transfer From Man City | Here Are All Details

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