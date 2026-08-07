Rodri Transfer Update: Barcelona or Real Madrid? Manchester City Star’s Future Takes Dramatic Twist | Report

Spain’s World Cup-winning captain Rodri is reportedly considering leaving Real Madrid and heading to rival Barcelona. The veteran midfielder is currently in the last 12 months of his contract with Premier League powerhouse Manchester City, which raises questions about whether he will still be with City next season. A source privy to FC Barcelona has confirmed in a report from AFP that Barcelona has opened negotiations with Manchester City after getting the player’s blessings.

Rodri Prefers Barcelona Over Real Madrid

In a report from AFP, a source claimed, “Today Barcelona is closer to being able to consider this transfer than yesterday. We have now secured the player’s agreement to open negotiations with Manchester City.”

Apart from mentioning Rodri as the likely candidate, the source stated that there is still no assurance that Rodri would don the jersey of the reigning LaLiga champions. Still, there are allegations that Real Madrid has come forward with an offer on the table to the potential buyer for acquiring the 30-year-old player, one that would provide stability and balance in midfield for them, who just appointed a new coach – Jose Mourinho.

Rodri to Barcelona: Agent Provides Huge Transfer Update

While appearing on a Spanish radio sports show, El Larguero, Rodri’s agent confirmed that the star midfielder prefers Barcelona over Real Madrid. The agent said, “Out of respect for Madrid, as they have been class, Rodri informed them that his decision is to join Barca.”

According to reports, Hansi Flick discussed plans with Rodri, who was Barcelona’s target as a midfielder, while the club’s head coach was also allegedly pushing the top brass to bring a seasoned defender or midfielder into the team.

Actually, it’s reported that beyond signing new players, they might be getting rid of veteran ones, given that captain Frenkie de Jong sustained a knee injury and that the midfielder is going to be out for several months due to it.

Rodri Huge Comeback After ACL Injury

Rodri had missed the majority of the 2024-25 season with Manchester City due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained in September 2024 during an English Premier League match against Arsenal. He continued to struggle with injuries during the 2025-26 season, starting only 17 Premier League matches.

He missed the opening months of the 2025-26 campaign as he continued rehabilitation from the injury, and Manchester City carefully managed his workload after his return, limiting his minutes to reduce the risk of setbacks.

After making his comeback, City eased Rodri back into the team by limiting his playing time and avoiding a heavy workload. His return was interrupted by minor muscular issues, including hamstring and groin problems, which affected his continuity but did not result in lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Representing Spain, Rodri played a huge role in La Roja’s win at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2026. The midfielder was also named the player of the tournament winning the Golden Ball award.

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