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Home > Sports News > Rodri Transfer Update: Real Madrid or Barcelona? Manchester City Star Reveals His Choice Among La Liga Giants — Report

Rodri Transfer Update: Real Madrid or Barcelona? Manchester City Star Reveals His Choice Among La Liga Giants — Report

Rodri transfer update: Manchester City midfielder Rodri has reportedly emerged as a major target for several European giants amid uncertainty over his long-term future. Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich are all monitoring the Ballon d'Or winner, with fresh reports suggesting the FIFA World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament has a preferred destination if he decides to leave England.

Rodri has indicated that he would leave Manchester City only for Real Madrid. Image Credit: X/@ManCity
Rodri has indicated that he would leave Manchester City only for Real Madrid. Image Credit: X/@ManCity

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 14:55 IST

Rodri Transfer Update: Rodri has provided a huge update on his possible transfer. The Spanish midfielder, fresh off being named the player of the tournament in the FIFA World Cup 2026, indicated his dream club. The Manchester City midfielder has received interest from several top clubs from around the world. With only a year left on his contract, there are speculations that he would be moving back to Spain. However, despite interest from FC Barcelona, Rodri has reportedly indicated that he would rather like to go to Real Madrid if he indeed leaves the English club. 

Rodri Prefers Real Madrid Over Barcelona

FC Barcelona have reportedly been monitoring Rodri’s situation at Manchester City with keen interest. Since the world star only has one year left on his contract, several football clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, FC Bayern Munich, and more recently Barcelona, have already approached the Spaniard with their intention to sign him in the future.

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Despite his uncertainties and hesitation towards leaving, it is still very likely that if Rodri were to decide to move away from Manchester, Real Madrid would probably be his only choice, according to reports. 

Although other major teams from Europe have expressed their admiration and desire to sign him, Rodri is still most keen on the idea of wearing the Real Madrid jersey. Because of this, the Spanish giants have been very keen on the prospect of signing him, as he would be able to come back to LaLiga in Madrid alongside his successful World Cup performances and the great support from Real Madrid manager Mourinho.

Why FC Barcelona is Targeting Rodri?

Barcelona, in contrast, have only taken a tentative step of the kind that their representatives do through an agent, and have not gone to Manchester City personally, it seems, from what the media say. De Jong being out of action for Barcelona means that they have been checking out other teams’ situations in regard to the Spanish midfielder, such as Rodri. Still, they understand that this is not the only matter. Also, they need to sign a few more players quickly as they have other main reasons in the transfer market. The club wants to get Joao Cancelo and a striker as soon as Lewandowski leaves.

Rodri to Real Madrid Transfer Update

Real Madrid are holding out hope for the deal to go ahead, even as they take things at a cautious pace. Manchester City’s demand for 75 million for Rodri to leave has been countered by Madrid’s desire to reduce this number to 60 million for the signing. That would obviously require the club parting with at least one player, for the simple reason that only one registration spot is left and it would not be possible to have both Diomand and Rodri at the same time.

Also Read: How Do FIFA Presidential Elections Work? All You Need to Know About the Voting Process and Who Can Challenge Gianni Infantino

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Rodri Transfer Update: Real Madrid or Barcelona? Manchester City Star Reveals His Choice Among La Liga Giants — Report
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Rodri Transfer Update: Real Madrid or Barcelona? Manchester City Star Reveals His Choice Among La Liga Giants — Report
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