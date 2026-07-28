Rodri Undergoes Back Surgery Days After FIFA World Cup Final, Ruled Out Until Late August as Real Madrid Monitor Manchester City Star

Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri has undergone back surgery and is expected to return to action before the end of August, according to a report by The Athletic. The Premier League champions have confirmed that the FIFA World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament successfully completed the procedure after Spain’s historic triumph this summer.

The 30-year-old had planned to undergo surgery following his international commitments, where he played a crucial role in helping Spain lift their first FIFA World Cup title since 2010. Rodri started all eight matches during Spain’s campaign and was rewarded with the Golden Ball award for his outstanding performances.

Although Manchester City have not provided an official recovery timeline, reports suggest Rodri is likely to rejoin Pep Guardiola’s squad shortly before the Community Shield clash against Arsenal on August 16. He is expected to return alongside City teammates who featured in the latter stages of the World Cup.

The midfielder’s injury situation comes at a crucial stage of his career, with his future at Manchester City also under the spotlight. Rodri’s current contract with the club is set to expire next summer, and no agreement over an extension has been reached so far.

Real Madrid have been closely monitoring the situation and are reportedly interested in bringing the Spanish midfielder back to La Liga. The European giants believe Rodri could become a key figure in their midfield rebuild and view him as one of the best players in the world in his position.

However, Manchester City remain determined to retain their star midfielder. Since joining the club from Atletico Madrid in 2019, Rodri has established himself as one of Guardiola’s most important players, playing a defining role in City’s dominance over recent seasons.

His career at the Etihad Stadium reached its peak during the 2022-23 campaign when he helped Manchester City complete a historic treble by winning the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup. He made 56 appearances that season, including the decisive goal in the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Rodri’s recent seasons, however, have been affected by injury problems. He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in September 2024, which kept him out for most of the 2024-25 campaign. Last season, he managed only 17 Premier League starts due to recurring hamstring and groin issues.

Manchester City have already strengthened their midfield options by signing Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest in a reported £116 million deal. However, with players like Mateo Kovacic and Nico Gonzalez linked with exits and Bernardo Silva leaving after his contract expired, Rodri’s availability remains vital for Guardiola’s plans.

As Rodri begins his recovery, both Manchester City and Real Madrid will continue to keep a close eye on the midfielder’s next career decision.