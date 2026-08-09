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Home > Sports News > Rodrigo De Paul Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Lionel Messi’s Father Jorge In Leagues Cup Defeat | WATCH VIDEO

Rodrigo De Paul Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Lionel Messi’s Father Jorge In Leagues Cup Defeat | WATCH VIDEO

Rodrigo De Paul paid an emotional tribute to his close friend and Inter Miami teammate Lionel Messi after scoring against Monterrey in the Leagues Cup on Saturday (Aug 8). De Paul found the net with a stunning long-range strike before removing his shirt to reveal a Lionel Messi No. 10 jersey underneath. The gesture came shortly after the death of Messi's father, Jorge Messi, at the age of 68.

Rodrigo De Paul Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Lionel Messi’s Father Jorge In Leagues Cup Defeat | WATCH VIDEO
Rodrigo De Paul Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Lionel Messi’s Father Jorge In Leagues Cup Defeat | WATCH VIDEO

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 10:33 IST

Rodrigo De Paul paid an emotional tribute to his close friend and Inter Miami teammate Lionel Messi after scoring against Monterrey in the Leagues Cup on Saturday (Aug 8). De Paul found the net with a stunning long-range strike before removing his shirt to reveal a Lionel Messi No. 10 jersey underneath. The gesture came shortly after the death of Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, at the age of 68.

De Paul received the ball outside the penalty area in the 32nd minute and unleashed a powerful effort that left Monterrey goalkeeper Luis Cárdenas with little chance despite his diving attempt. After finding the back of the net, the Argentina midfielder removed his Inter Miami shirt to reveal Messi’s iconic No. 10 jersey underneath.

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Rodrigo De Paul’s Emotional Tribute to Lionel Messi

The celebration appeared to be a tribute to Messi and his family following the death of Jorge Messi. Major League Soccer also highlighted De Paul’s celebration, describing it as a gesture honouring his friend Messi and his family.

De Paul and Messi share a close relationship after playing together for Argentina and Inter Miami. The two were also part of Argentina’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, with De Paul standing by Messi during a difficult period for the Argentina captain.

Jorge Messi Dies at 68

Jorge Messi, Lionel Messi’s father and longtime representative, died in Rosario, Argentina, at the age of 68 following a prolonged illness. He had been receiving medical treatment in recent months, with the Messi family previously asking for privacy regarding his health.

Jorge played an important role in Lionel Messi’s football career. He accompanied his son during his move to Barcelona as a youngster and later served as his agent while managing several aspects of his professional career.

What Happened to Jorge Messi’s Health?

In June 2026, Messi’s family confirmed that Jorge was undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed health issue. The family had strongly criticised speculation surrounding his condition and urged the media to respect their privacy.

Jorge’s health had also been linked to the emotional difficulties Messi experienced during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. At the time, Messi acknowledged that he was dealing with a difficult personal situation, while his family later confirmed that his father was experiencing a health issue.

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Rodrigo De Paul Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Lionel Messi’s Father Jorge In Leagues Cup Defeat | WATCH VIDEO
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Rodrigo De Paul Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Lionel Messi’s Father Jorge In Leagues Cup Defeat | WATCH VIDEO

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Rodrigo De Paul Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Lionel Messi’s Father Jorge In Leagues Cup Defeat | WATCH VIDEO
Rodrigo De Paul Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Lionel Messi’s Father Jorge In Leagues Cup Defeat | WATCH VIDEO
Rodrigo De Paul Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Lionel Messi’s Father Jorge In Leagues Cup Defeat | WATCH VIDEO
Rodrigo De Paul Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Lionel Messi’s Father Jorge In Leagues Cup Defeat | WATCH VIDEO

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