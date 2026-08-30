Roger Federer Full Of Emotions As Swiss Legend Gets Inducted Into International Tennis Hall Of Fame

An emotional Roger Federer couldn’t control his tears as the Swiss Tennis legend was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island on August 29, Saturday. With the retired Tennis player getting inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside broadcaster and journalist Mary Carillo, Federer gave a touching speech reflecting on his career that brought him into tears a few more times.
Roger Federer boasts of the most Men’s Wimbledon titles currently
“This is one of the greatest honours of my life. They call this the Hall of Fame, but fame was never the goal. My goal was to spend my life doing something I love … with people who love it as much as I do. Tennis meant the world to me. Not just playing, not just winning, but creating something new,” said Federer, who retired in 2022 with 103 ATP Tour titles.
“It’s a mentality I have. I used to play serve and volley, I had a transition game, I played way beyond the baseline sometimes, or on top of the baseline. And I would even try to sneak up on my opponents on my return, and some call it the SABR (Sneak Attack by Roger) today. This is what was important to me on the court, but so much of what was really important happened off the court.”
“I’m still writing my love letter to tennis” – Roger Federer
“I’m still writing my love letter to tennis, and my time as a player is done, but tennis will always stand at the intersection of everything I care most about. My family, our friendships, the past 40 years, the future we’re building – tennis, for me, is responsible for it all. So this is not a goodbye,” he said.