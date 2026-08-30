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Home > Sports News > Roger Federer Full Of Emotions As Swiss Legend Gets Inducted Into International Tennis Hall Of Fame

Roger Federer Full Of Emotions As Swiss Legend Gets Inducted Into International Tennis Hall Of Fame

An emotional Roger Federer couldn't control his tears as the Swiss Tennis legend was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island on August 29, Saturday.

Roger Federer Full Of Emotions As Tennis Legend Gets Inducted Into Hall Of Fame. (Image Credits: X)
Roger Federer Full Of Emotions As Tennis Legend Gets Inducted Into Hall Of Fame. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 08:56 IST

An emotional Roger Federer couldn’t control his tears as the Swiss Tennis legend was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island on August 29, Saturday. With the retired Tennis player getting inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside broadcaster and journalist Mary Carillo, Federer gave a touching speech reflecting on his career that brought him into tears a few more times.

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The Swiss captured a men’s-record ​eight Wimbledon titles and spent 310 weeks as the world number one. He also won six Australian Open crowns, five ​U.S. Open titles and one French Open title. And he did it all while playing with elegance, a signature ⁠headband – apparently wearing more than 5,000 of them during his career, he quipped in his address – and almost always two pairs of ​socks.
“This is one of the greatest honours of my life. They call this the Hall of Fame, but fame was never the goal. My goal was to spend my life doing something I love … with people who love it as much as I do. Tennis meant the world to me. Not just playing, not just winning, but creating something new,” said Federer, who retired in 2022 ​with 103 ATP Tour titles.
 
“It’s a mentality I have. I used to play serve and volley, I had a transition game, I played way beyond the baseline sometimes, or on top of the baseline. And I would even try to sneak up on my opponents on my return, and some call it ​the SABR (Sneak Attack by Roger) today. This is what was important to me on the court, but so much of what was really important ​happened off the court.”

“I’m still writing my love letter to tennis” – Roger Federer

The 45-year-old got emotional while thanking his coaches, doctors and family, including wife Mirka, who praised Federer for his character off the ‌court as ⁠husband, father and friend. As his name entered the Hall of Fame, Federer said he was proud that Switzerland was coming with him, recalling how he loved watching tennis as a 13-year-old ball boy in Basel.
“I’m still writing my love letter to tennis, and my time as a player is done, but tennis will always stand at the intersection of everything I care most about. My family, our ​friendships, the past 40 years, the ​future we’re building – tennis, for ⁠me, is responsible for it all. So this is not a goodbye,” he said.
The Swiss said he was “incredibly lucky” to have played with different generations of tennis players, from Andre Agassi and Lleyton Hewitt to Andy ​Roddick, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. But he added that his induction was not only an opportunity ​to look back on ⁠his career, but also ahead to the future of the game.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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Roger Federer Full Of Emotions As Swiss Legend Gets Inducted Into International Tennis Hall Of Fame
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Roger Federer Full Of Emotions As Swiss Legend Gets Inducted Into International Tennis Hall Of Fame
Roger Federer Full Of Emotions As Swiss Legend Gets Inducted Into International Tennis Hall Of Fame
Roger Federer Full Of Emotions As Swiss Legend Gets Inducted Into International Tennis Hall Of Fame
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