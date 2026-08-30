Roger Federer Full Of Emotions As Swiss Legend Gets Inducted Into International Tennis Hall Of Fame

An emotional Roger Federer couldn’t control his tears as the Swiss Tennis legend was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island on August 29, Saturday. With the retired Tennis player getting inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside broadcaster and journalist Mary Carillo, Federer gave a touching speech reflecting on his career that brought him into tears a few more times.

Roger Federer boasts of the most Men’s Wimbledon titles currently

The Swiss captured a men’s-record ​eight Wimbledon titles and spent 310 weeks as the world number one. He also won six Australian Open crowns, five ​U.S. Open titles and one French Open title. And he did it all while playing with elegance, a signature ⁠headband – apparently wearing more than 5,000 of them during his career, he quipped in his address – and almost always two pairs of ​socks.