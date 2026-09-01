Roger Federer Net Worth 2026: Tennis Legend’s Fortune Nears $1 Billion After On Holding Setback | Earnings, Endorsements And Investments

Roger Federer Net Worth in 2026: Roger Federer still ranks as one of the world’s wealthiest athletes. Athletes rarely remain at the top after retiring, especially when their sport generates big prizes. Federer, the legendary Swiss tennis player who was awarded 20 major tennis singles titles throughout his career, has turned out to be not only a successful businessman and investor, but the income he gets from those business ventures keeps growing long after he put a full stop to his professional playing days.

Based on Forbes’ ranking of 2026 Billionaires, Federer was listed as having approximately 1.1 billion dollars. Because of this, he joined the elite category of athletes- the handful of them- who made it to the billionaire level through money from winning tournaments, advertisements, and other business investments. However, due to a fall in the share price of On Holding, his net worth has reportedly dropped to $952 million.

What is Roger Federer’s Net Worth in 2026?

As of 2026, Roger Federer’s net worth is projected to be around $950 million. At the beginning of the year, his fortune had been pegged by Forbes at roughly $1.1 billion. Yet, an unexpected fall in the share price of Swiss sportswear brand On Holding in August 2026 is said to have cut his net worth down to about $952 million

Still, although it was a momentary fall, Federer is still among the highest-earning retired athletes worldwide, and also remains the richest tennis player ever.

How Much Did Federer Earn From Tennis?

Although Federer became a legend through his performance on the court, tournament prizes only accounted for a tiny part of his wealth. In all, through his career, he earned around $130 million in ATP prize money – one of the greatest earners in tennis history.

His career included:

20 Grand Slam singles titles

103 ATP Tour titles

310 weeks as World No. 1

Olympic gold medal in doubles

Davis Cup triumph with Switzerland

Roger Federer Endorsements

Roger Federer’s endorsement contracts are considered among the best by many people in sports. Federation of Internationale de tennis estimates that at his prime time, Federer got about $100 million through ads only each year without any performance from tennis courts.

Some of the major brands associated with Federer include:

Uniqlo

Rolex

Mercedes-Benz

Wilson

Lindt

Barilla

Gillette

On Running

Roger Federer Life After Retirement

Federer officially retired from professional tennis in September 2022 but has carried out quite a few endeavors apart from tennis, like business interests, philanthropy, exhibitions, and ambassadorial roles. In August 2026, he was admitted to the International Tennis Hall of Fame, further enhancing his position as one of the most outstanding players in the history of the sport.

Drawing only from the real estate market, he is estimated to be a very wealthy owner of an exclusive property portfolio, including high-end real estate in Switzerland and Dubai that are said to be valued at over $70 million.

Also Read: Roger Federer Receives Hall of Fame Ring at US Open 2026, Arthur Ashe Stadium Erupts in Cheers | WATCH Video