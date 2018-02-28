The sensational performances and triumphs of Roger Federer in 2017 were rewarded at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards as he won the World Sportsman of the Year and Comeback of the Year awards in a ceremony held at Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo, Monaco. While giving a speech at the ceremony, Roger Federer got emotional and paid an emotional tribute to his life-long rival Rafael Nadal.

Legendary tennis player Roger Federer saw off stiff competition on Tuesday from the likes of Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his life-long fierce rival Rafael Nadal to win the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year and Comeback of the Year awards. The Swiss ace was honoured with the awards in a ceremony held at Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Along with Federer, American ace Serena Williams won the Sportswoman of the Year award at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards.

The 36-year-old expressed his delight after winning the trophy saying, “It was an unforgettable year for me, to come back after a very difficult 2016, and these awards just make it even more memorable. When I won my first Laureus Award back in 2005, if you had said I would have ended up winning six I would not have believed you. It’s been an amazing ride.” With the latest triumph, the Swiss wizard took his Laureus awards tally to six and is now the most decorated Laureus Winner in history.

While continuing his speech, Roger Federer shifted his focus to Rafael Nadal and paid an emotional tribute to him, he said, “To my rival Rafa, I wanted to just give a shoutout to him. He had an unbelievable year himself. We had a great battle and it’s because of a guy like him, I feel like I’ve become a better player as well. He could very well be here as well and standing here with this award. He’s an incredible player, an incredible friend, an incredible athlete.”

The 20-time Grand Slam winner enjoyed a sensational 2017 as he won the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles, consequently becoming the oldest tennis player in the world to reach the summit of ATP rankings.

