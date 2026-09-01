Roger Federer Receives Hall of Fame Ring at US Open 2026, Arthur Ashe Stadium Erupts in Cheers | WATCH Video

Roger Federer at US Open: Roger Federer made an emotional return to Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday night as the 20-time Grand Slam champion was honoured with his International Tennis Hall of Fame ring. The Swiss legend had been officially inducted into the Hall of Fame in Newport just two days earlier, adding another major recognition to a career that included 103 tour-level titles and 20 Grand Slam trophies. He received the award from former US Open champion Kim Clijsters who was one of the tennis legends present at the court during the felicitation ceremony.

WATCH VIDEO: Roger Federer’s Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

The ceremony at Arthur Ashe Stadium provided another unforgettable Federer moment, with Kim Clijsters presenting the Swiss legend with his Hall of Fame ring before he acknowledged the roaring crowd. The emotional celebration comes shortly after Federer officially entered the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport.

Federer received the prestigious ring inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in front of a packed New York crowd. International Tennis Hall of Fame President and fellow inductee Kim Clijsters presented the ring to the Swiss great. After putting it on, Federer raised his hand for the crowd before pumping his fist as the stadium erupted in applause.

Kim Clijsters Honours Roger Federer

Clijsters, a three-time US Open champion and 2017 Hall of Fame inductee, was given the honour of presenting Federer with his Hall of Fame ring. The moment added to an already memorable celebration of Federer’s contribution to tennis and his enduring connection with the US Open.

Federer’s return to Arthur Ashe Stadium received a spectacular response from the New York crowd. The former world No. 1 remains one of the most celebrated players in US Open history, having won the tournament five consecutive times from 2004 through 2008.

Federer Reflects on Hall of Fame Honour

Federer retired from professional tennis in 2022 after an incredible career in which he established himself as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

“What a pleasure to be back in New York,” Federer said, as quoted by the ATP Website.

“The trip, playing out here last Tuesday with the legends, getting the chance to thank everybody who has always supported me here in New York has been incredible… Getting inducted into the International Hall of Fame, it gave me a chance to look back at all the incredible people that have helped me along the way, the game I love so much and what it gave me,” the Swiss legend added.

Roger Federer’s Hall of Fame Career

Federer finished his illustrious career with 103 tour-level titles, including 20 Grand Slam trophies, and spent 310 weeks as world No. 1. His 237 consecutive weeks at the top of the PIF ATP Rankings remain a record. He retired from professional tennis in 2022.