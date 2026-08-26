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Home > Sports News > Roger Federer Sizzles In US Open Return As Andy Roddick, John McEnroe And Andre Agassi Grace Star-Studded Night Too

Roger Federer Sizzles In US Open Return As Andy Roddick, John McEnroe And Andre Agassi Grace Star-Studded Night Too

Retired and veteran Tennis star Roger Federer made a return to behold in US Open on Tuesday at the raucous Arthur Ashe Stadium for the star-studded exhibition night.

Roger Federer Sizzles In US Open Return As Andy Roddick, John McEnroe And Andre Agassi Grace Star-Studded Night Too. (Image Credits:X)
Roger Federer Sizzles In US Open Return As Andy Roddick, John McEnroe And Andre Agassi Grace Star-Studded Night Too. (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 08:40 IST

Retired and veteran Tennis star Roger Federer made a return to behold in US Open on Tuesday at the raucous Arthur Ashe Stadium for the star-studded exhibition night. The Swiss legend took on Andy Roddick in a singles match and teamed up with John McEnroe, with Andre Agassi in action too.

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The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who retired from professional tennis in 2022, received a standing ovation from the New York crowd before taking on his former rival Roddick in a one-set singles match. Federer prevailed 6-3 before partnering with McEnroe to defeat Agassi and Roddick 7-5 in the doubles contest, according to the ATP Tour.


“It’s great to be back in New York. It’s incredible. I have incredible memories of this court, the fans here, the city. In 2004, 2005 — that’s when it all started here, my love for New York with the victories here,” said Federer, who competed at the US Open for the final time in 2019.


The five-time US Open champion, who lifted the trophy in five consecutive years from 2004 to 2008, received a hero’s welcome when he walked onto the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium.


“I fell in love with this city and this court from day one,” Federer said.

“I believe my first time on the center court was against Andre [in 2001]. He smashed me 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. I had no shot. I was like, ‘Okay, not so easy, not so fast, Roger’,” he added with a laugh.


The exhibition night brought together several high-profile guests and celebrities, adding to the celebratory atmosphere at the US Open. A tribute video narrated by actor Matthew McConaughey was played on the stadium’s video board, while Anna Wintour conducted the coin toss ahead of the Federer-Roddick singles contest. Several prominent tennis stars, including Serena Williams, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud and Alexandra Eala, were also in attendance as Federer returned to the tournament where he produced some of the most memorable moments of his illustrious career.


Federer, who turned 45 earlier this month, is set to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 29. The Swiss great is one of 29 members of the exclusive ATP No. 1 Club and spent 310 weeks at the top of the PIF ATP Rankings. His 237 consecutive weeks as world No. 1 remain a record.


The exhibition marked a nostalgic return for Federer to the US Open, where his five consecutive titles between 2004 and 2008 helped establish his enduring connection with New York and the tournament.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Roger Federer Sizzles In US Open Return As Andy Roddick, John McEnroe And Andre Agassi Grace Star-Studded Night Too
Tags: Andy RoddickRoger Federerus openUS Open 2026

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Roger Federer Sizzles In US Open Return As Andy Roddick, John McEnroe And Andre Agassi Grace Star-Studded Night Too

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Roger Federer Sizzles In US Open Return As Andy Roddick, John McEnroe And Andre Agassi Grace Star-Studded Night Too
Roger Federer Sizzles In US Open Return As Andy Roddick, John McEnroe And Andre Agassi Grace Star-Studded Night Too
Roger Federer Sizzles In US Open Return As Andy Roddick, John McEnroe And Andre Agassi Grace Star-Studded Night Too
Roger Federer Sizzles In US Open Return As Andy Roddick, John McEnroe And Andre Agassi Grace Star-Studded Night Too

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