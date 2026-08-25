Roger Federer US Open 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Federer vs Andy Roddick Exhibition Match in India | Start Time, TV Channel

Roger Federer at US Open 2026 Live Streaming Details: Roger Federer will return to action once again, four years after hanging up his boots at the US Open. The Swiss legend, who won five of his 20 Grand Slams in New York, will be playing a couple of exhibition matches before the highly anticipated singles competition kicks off. While his return was announced by the official account of the tournament’s organiser a couple of days ago, the return date, timings and live streaming details were announced recently.

When Will Roger Federer Play at US Open 2026?

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, including an Open Era record five-time US Open Champion, will return to the court on 25 August (Local Time), 26 August (IST). He will play a couple of exhibition matches, including singles and men’s doubles. The exhibition event will kick off during the wee hours of 26th August at 4:30 AM (IST).

Who Will Roger Federer Face at the US Open 2026?

Roger Federer will face longtime rival Andy Roddick in a single one-set exhibition match at the US Open 2026. He has a decorated rivalry with Roddick, having met him 24 times during the course of his professional career. The 45-year-old met Roddick in the final of the US Open in 2006, where he won. Now, two decades later, the two will clash before playing a doubles match.

Following his match against Roddick, Federer will team up with John McEnroe to face Andre Agassi and Roddick in a doubles exhibition match.

Where to Watch Roger Federer Play at the US Open 2026?

The maestro is back! 😍🤩 Roger Federer returns to the court to weave his magic once again at the US Open in an exhibition match. ✨ Tennis fans, this is one you definitely don’t want to miss! 👀🔥#USOpen 2026 | EXHIBITION MATCH | WED, AUGUST 26, 4.30 AM on Star Sports &… pic.twitter.com/AhEfaZxMjM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 25, 2026







In India, tennis fans can watch the return of their favourite player on both TV and digital platforms. The live streaming of the exhibition matches of Roger Federer will be available on JioHotstar. Meanwhile, these matches, along with the rest of the matches from the US Open 2026, will be broadcast across the Star Sports Network on TVs.

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