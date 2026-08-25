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Home > Sports News > Roger Federer US Open 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Federer vs Andy Roddick Exhibition Match in India | Start Time, TV Channel

Roger Federer US Open 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Federer vs Andy Roddick Exhibition Match in India | Start Time, TV Channel

Roger Federer US Open Live Streaming: Roger Federer returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the US Open 2026 Fan Week in a special exhibition event in New York. The Swiss legend will face Andy Roddick in a one-set singles match before partnering John McEnroe in doubles against Roddick and Andre Agassi. Check Roger Federer vs Andy Roddick live streaming, match timing, TV channel, schedule and broadcast details in India.

Roger Federer will return to the US Open for two exhibition matches, facing Andy Roddick in a singles match. Image Credit: AFP
Roger Federer will return to the US Open for two exhibition matches, facing Andy Roddick in a singles match. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 15:32 IST

Roger Federer at US Open 2026 Live Streaming Details: Roger Federer will return to action once again, four years after hanging up his boots at the US Open. The Swiss legend, who won five of his 20 Grand Slams in New York, will be playing a couple of exhibition matches before the highly anticipated singles competition kicks off. While his return was announced by the official account of the tournament’s organiser a couple of days ago, the return date, timings and live streaming details were announced recently. 

When Will Roger Federer Play at US Open 2026?

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, including an Open Era record five-time US Open Champion, will return to the court on 25 August (Local Time), 26 August (IST). He will play a couple of exhibition matches, including singles and men’s doubles. The exhibition event will kick off during the wee hours of 26th August at 4:30 AM (IST).

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Who Will Roger Federer Face at the US Open 2026?

Roger Federer will face longtime rival Andy Roddick in a single one-set exhibition match at the US Open 2026. He has a decorated rivalry with Roddick, having met him 24 times during the course of his professional career. The 45-year-old met Roddick in the final of the US Open in 2006, where he won. Now, two decades later, the two will clash before playing a doubles match. 

Following his match against Roddick, Federer will team up with John McEnroe to face Andre Agassi and Roddick in a doubles exhibition match. 

Where to Watch Roger Federer Play at the US Open 2026?



In India, tennis fans can watch the return of their favourite player on both TV and digital platforms. The live streaming of the exhibition matches of Roger Federer will be available on JioHotstar. Meanwhile, these matches, along with the rest of the matches from the US Open 2026, will be broadcast across the Star Sports Network on TVs. 

Also Read: Who Is Dhakshineswar Suresh? Madurai-Born Tennis Player First Indian To Win Tour-Level ATP Singles Match In 2026

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Roger Federer US Open 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Federer vs Andy Roddick Exhibition Match in India | Start Time, TV Channel
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Roger Federer US Open 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Federer vs Andy Roddick Exhibition Match in India | Start Time, TV Channel
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