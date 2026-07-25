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Home > Sports News > Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Grand Gesture: Jos Buttler Shares Gifts Received From Indian Stalwarts After IND vs ENG ODI Series

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Grand Gesture: Jos Buttler Shares Gifts Received From Indian Stalwarts After IND vs ENG ODI Series

England keeper-batter Jos Buttler shared a signed jersey from Team India batter Rohit Sharma via his official Instagram account following the recently-concluded ODI series.

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Grand Gesture: Jos Buttler Shares Gifts Received From Indian Stalwarts After IND vs ENG ODI Series. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)
Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Grand Gesture: Jos Buttler Shares Gifts Received From Indian Stalwarts After IND vs ENG ODI Series. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 15:09 IST

England keeper-batter Jos Buttler shared a signed jersey from Team India batter Rohit Sharma via his official Instagram account following the recently-concluded ODI series. With Rohit sizzling in the third and final ODI at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, the Lancashire keeper-batter got a signed jersey as Buttler wrote with the caption, ‘The one opposition players’ shirt I’ve always wanted, one of my all-time favourite players! Will treasure this, thank you @rohitsharma45′. Not only that, he also received One8 shoes from Rohit’s longtime teammate Virat Kohli.

How did Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli perform in the India vs England 3rd ODI at the Lord’s Cricket Ground?

Coming into the final game of the series, the 39-year-old was under immense pressure, given the scores of 11 and 26 in the first two matches at Edgbaston, Birmingham and Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. While the right-handed batter started slowly as the Men in Blue faced a tall run-chase of 388, he ensured to pick up the pace and ransacked an 84-ball ton to become the first Indian ODI batter to score a ton at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. He was eventually out for 138 off 110 deliveries but showcased his hunger to continue playing and representing India in the 2027 World Cup despite retirement reports spreading thick and fast before the match.

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As for Kohli, he struck a 60-ball 74 but it was not enough for the tourists to secure victory in that match or claim the series as they eventually fell short by 27 runs despite their best efforts.

Jos Buttler plays a crucial role in lifting England to 387

England’s total of 387 came on the back of Ben Duckett (141), Jacob Bethell (91), Joe Root (74*) and Jos Buttler (41*). Buttler’s role was particularly crucial as the hosts threatened to finish with a below-par total after Harry Brook’s dismissal for 14.

Nevertheless, the keeper-batter shifted the momentum firmly on England’s side with two overs of 23 runs each. He faced only 13 balls but made a match-winning impact. With the ball, Sam Curran’s clever changes of pace benefitted England.

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Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Grand Gesture: Jos Buttler Shares Gifts Received From Indian Stalwarts After IND vs ENG ODI Series
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Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Grand Gesture: Jos Buttler Shares Gifts Received From Indian Stalwarts After IND vs ENG ODI Series

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Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Grand Gesture: Jos Buttler Shares Gifts Received From Indian Stalwarts After IND vs ENG ODI Series
Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Grand Gesture: Jos Buttler Shares Gifts Received From Indian Stalwarts After IND vs ENG ODI Series
Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Grand Gesture: Jos Buttler Shares Gifts Received From Indian Stalwarts After IND vs ENG ODI Series
Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Grand Gesture: Jos Buttler Shares Gifts Received From Indian Stalwarts After IND vs ENG ODI Series

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