Rohit Sharma Arrives in England Early to Begin IND vs ENG ODI Series Preparations; Hitman Starts Training in London | WATCH Video

IND vs ENG ODI Series: Rohit Sharma has landed in London ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against England, which begins on July 14 in Birmingham. As per the latest update on Thursday, the senior India batter has reached England early to begin preparations for the 50-over format and has already trained at local clubs in and around London before joining the Indian squad.

Rohit Sharma prepares for England series

Rohit has started full-fledged practice sessions with local club bowlers as he looks to acclimatise to English conditions before the ODI series. The opener, who now features for India in the 50-over format, is expected to play a key role at the top of the order against England.

Rohit’s early arrival highlights his focus on adapting to conditions before the series opener. England can be challenging for batters due to movement in the air and off the surface, and Rohit’s experience will be crucial for India, especially after the team’s struggles in the ongoing T20I leg.

Rohit Sharma’s ODI Record In England

Rohit has enjoyed a strong record in ODIs in England. His ability to build long innings and dominate after getting set makes him one of India’s most important players heading into the three-match series.

India vs England ODI Schedule

1st ODI: England vs India, July 14, 2026 – Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd ODI: England vs India, July 16, 2026 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

3rd ODI: England vs India, July 19, 2026 – Lord’s, London

India Tour Of England 2026 Details

India’s tour of England 2026 includes five T20Is and three ODIs from July 1 to July 19. The ODI series will begin after the completion of the T20I matches, with Rohit Sharma expected to be one of India’s biggest names in the 50-over leg.

As of Thursday Rohit has reached London early and started his ODI preparations. India will hope the experienced opener can deliver a strong series as the team shifts focus from T20 cricket to the 50-over format.