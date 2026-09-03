Rohit Sharma Asked to Retire? Former India Captain Was Told Selectors Wanted to Move on After England Series | Latest Report

The future of Rohit Sharma remains to be one of the most hotly contested topics in and around the Indian cricket team setup. The former Indian captain is in a race against age and personal form as he attempts to make it to the squad for the ODI World Cup next year in South Africa. A latest report emrges that suggests, Rohit was told by a member of the senior selection committee to retire. The 39-year-old had angrily agreed to the request during the India vs England ODI series before hitting a century in the final match of the series.

Meanwhile, the report from PTI also adds that apart from Rohit Sharma, the future of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja is also being discussed by the BCCI. However, the other two are in considerably less pressure in comparison to Rohit.

Rohit Sharma Asked to Retire From Ajit Agarkar’s Selection Committee

The report from PTI suggests that Rohit Sharma was asked to retire from a member of the senior men’s selection committee. The report also states that the request did not come from the head of the selection unit, Ajit Agarkar. The request to Rohit stated that the selection panel had moved on from him and were possibly looking at different options to open the innings with captain Shubman Gill.

However, just when time was running out for Rohit, the right-handed batter struck a century in the third ODI against England at Lord’s. India went on to lose the match and the series, but Rohit managed to hit 138 runs and hold off those doubting his place in the national team.

Rohit Sharma’s ODI Form in 2026

Rohit Sharma’s form in 2026 has been inconsistent to say the least. In nine innings this year, the veteran opening batter has scored 379 runs at an average of more than 42 while maintaining a strike rate of close to 100. While a look at these numbers would suggest positive batting from Rohit, a deep dive would show how a couple of the knocks skew these numbers. In nine innings this year, Rohit has failed to cross the 30-run mark on six occasions. Two of his best knocks have come against Afghanistan during the home series earlier this year.

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