India avenged its first T20I loss outclassing New Zealand in Auckland today, evening 3-match T-20I series with Rohit Sharma edging Black Caps counterpart Martin Guptill, to become the leading run-scorer in the short format of the game. However, this is not it, Indian skipper for the 3-match T20I also broke a couple of more records during his 50-run knock in 29 balls at Eden Park. Sharma with 20 fifty-plus scores now holds the record of top batsman in the same edging Virat Kohli, who has 19.

After today’s match Rohit Sharma has become the 3rd cricketer to hit 100 T20I sixes, after Chris Gayle and Martin Guptil, both have 103 sixes.

In overall International cricket, Rohit now has 349 sixes, placing him at 6th position after Shahid Afridi and Gayle (476), Brendon McCullum (398) and Sanath Jayasuriya (352). Today, he surpassed MS Dhoni who has 348 sixes unde his name.

And now, Rohit has another shot at history as he could become the first captain to win a T20I series in New Zealand.

While Rohit was dismissed for 1 in Wellington, he came out all guns blazing today in chase of 159 runs target set by the Kiwis. Though Ish Sodhi got the better of him at the 29th ball, he had already propelled India towards victory. With Rohit Sharma leading the T20I runs fray, Indian batsmen are now top run-scorer in all the formats of the game. Sachin Tendulkar holds the highest runs record in both ODI and Test cricket.

