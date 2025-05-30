Home
Friday, May 30, 2025
  Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Batter To Reach 7000 IPL Runs

Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Batter To Reach 7000 IPL Runs

Mumbai Indians’ veteran opener Rohit Sharma etched his name into the record books yet again by becoming only the second batter in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to complete 7000 runs.

Mumbai Indians’ veteran opener Rohit Sharma etched his name into the record books yet again by becoming only the second batter in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to complete 7000 runs. The milestone came during the Eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans at the Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh on Friday.

Rohit, who brought up a gritty fifty under pressure, had luck on his side throughout the innings. Gujarat Titans’ fielding effort left much to be desired, as Sharma was dropped three times, including a crucial miss by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis. Mendis also fluffed another chance later in the game, giving Suryakumar Yadav a reprieve.

Despite the sloppy fielding by GT, Rohit remained composed and anchored the innings, helping Mumbai post a competitive total. His consistency and longevity in the tournament have now placed him in an elite club, trailing only behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s stalwart, Virat Kohli.

Kohli, the first to breach the 7000-run mark, remains the highest run-scorer in the tournament’s history, having been a mainstay at RCB since the inception of the league. With Rohit now following closely, the race between two of India’s modern greats adds another exciting layer to the IPL narrative.

