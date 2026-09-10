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Home > Sports News > Rohit Sharma Begins Training Ahead of West Indies ODI Series, Sends Strong Message Amid Retirement Speculation | WATCH VIDEO

Rohit Sharma Begins Training Ahead of West Indies ODI Series, Sends Strong Message Amid Retirement Speculation | WATCH VIDEO

Rohit Sharma has resumed training ahead of India’s upcoming ODI series against West Indies, adding to indications that the veteran batter remains focused on extending his international career. The Hitman’s 138 at Lord’s against England and strong backing from BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia have eased retirement speculation, while the 2027 ODI Crickcet World Cup remains a major talking point around his future.

Rohit Sharma began training for ODI series against the West Indies. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Rohit Sharma began training for ODI series against the West Indies. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 15:49 IST

Rohit Sharma Training Video: Indian batting legend Rohit Sharma began practicing in preparation for the home ODI series against the West Indies starting from the 27th of September. The batting legend’s PR media team, “Team Ro,” shared a video of the “Hitman” displaying his grace on Instagram with the caption, “Finesse.”

Rohit Sharma’s Team India Future Under Scanner




Despite persistent questions over whether 39-year-old Rohit Sharma can feature in the 2027 World Cup because of his age, he continued to silence critics with strong performances.

During the tour to England, it was speculated ahead of the third ODI at Lord’s that the series decider at the iconic venue would be his last international match for India, having already retired from T20Is and Tests.

However, with a brutal 138 in a run-chase of 388 runs, the ‘Hitman’ shook off all the rust from the past few outings and proved to the world that he is not the one to be written off.

Sharma ended the England ODIs with 175 runs in three matches at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 98.31, with a century, a blistering 138 in 110 balls with 17 fours and five sixes during a 388-run chase in the series decider, which India lost by 27 runs. 

BCCI Secretary Shows Support For Rohit Sharma

Following the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) review meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, board Secretary Devajit Saikia backed former captain Rohit Sharma, highlighting his consistent performances and recent 138-run knock against England while dismissing speculation surrounding the veteran batter’s retirement.

Saikia stated that he did not want to provide further fuel for speculation. Rohit Sharma’s road to the 2027 ODI World Cup has come under scrutiny in recent times, with the veteran batter nearing the age of 40.

“He has been playing superbly in all the matches, so what more do you want? He scored 138 runs in the last match, so why is there any speculation? For now, I don’t want to give any fodder to the speculators,” Saikia told reporters. 

Rohit Sharma in ODIs in 2026

Rohit has had some ups and downs this year in ODIs, with 379 runs in nine innings at an average of 42.11 and a strike rate of over 99, including a ton and a fifty, with a best score of 138.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Rashid Latif Questions Mike Hesson’s Loyaly, Refers to Pakistan Head Coach as Indian Agent Amid England Series Disaster

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Rohit Sharma Begins Training Ahead of West Indies ODI Series, Sends Strong Message Amid Retirement Speculation | WATCH VIDEO
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Rohit Sharma Begins Training Ahead of West Indies ODI Series, Sends Strong Message Amid Retirement Speculation | WATCH VIDEO
Rohit Sharma Begins Training Ahead of West Indies ODI Series, Sends Strong Message Amid Retirement Speculation | WATCH VIDEO
Rohit Sharma Begins Training Ahead of West Indies ODI Series, Sends Strong Message Amid Retirement Speculation | WATCH VIDEO
Rohit Sharma Begins Training Ahead of West Indies ODI Series, Sends Strong Message Amid Retirement Speculation | WATCH VIDEO

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