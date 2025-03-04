Rohit Sharma Breaks Chris Gayle’s Record, Becomes Leading Six-Hitter In ICC ODI Events

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has once again etched his name in history, surpassing West Indies legend Chris Gayle to become the player with the most sixes in ICC ODI events. The record-breaking moment came during India’s Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match against Australia on March 4, when Rohit smashed his 65th six, overtaking Gayle’s […]

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has once again etched his name in history, surpassing West Indies legend Chris Gayle to become the player with the most sixes in ICC ODI events. The record-breaking moment came during India’s Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match against Australia on March 4, when Rohit smashed his 65th six, overtaking Gayle’s tally of 64.

With this feat, the ‘Hitman’ has now established himself as the most dominant power-hitter in ICC ODI tournaments, setting a new benchmark in cricket history.

Top Six-Hitters in ICC ODI Events

Rohit Sharma’s milestone now places him ahead of some of the greatest hitters in the sport. The top five batsmen with the most sixes in ICC ODI events are:

Rohit Sharma – 65 sixes Chris Gayle – 64 sixes Glenn Maxwell – 49 sixes David Miller – 45 sixes David Warner & Sourav Ganguly – 42 sixes each

Rohit’s Performance in Semi-Final Against Australia

Opening the innings against Australia, Rohit Sharma played a quick knock, scoring 28 runs off 29 balls at a strike rate of 96.55. His innings included three boundaries and a six, which helped him secure the historic record. However, his stay at the crease was cut short when Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly trapped him LBW.

Despite his early dismissal, Rohit’s record-breaking six has added another glorious chapter to his already illustrious career. With the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 approaching, all eyes will be on the Indian skipper to see if he can extend his six-hitting spree further.

