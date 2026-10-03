Rohit Sharma Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 22-Year ODI Record During IND vs WI Clash in New Chandigarh

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Another match and another record for Rohit Sharma. The veteran ODI batter reached the milestone of 12,000 runs in ODIs in the previous game with a century. At New Chandigarh, the former Indian national cricket team captain broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record to score 10,000 runs as an opening batter in the fewest number of innings.

Rohit Sharma Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record For Fastest 10,000 ODI Runs as Opener

Rohit Sharma went past Sachin Tendulkar, who held a 22-year world record for the minimum number of innings to reach 10,000 runs by an opening batsman in One Day Internationals in the third ODI against the West Indies at New Chandigarh (23 rd of September). He reached 10K in just 202 innings, which is over a dozen less than the record 214 innings in which the former propelled past the revered landmark.

Rohit has become just the fourth batsman to score 10,000 runs as an opener after Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle of the West Indies and Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya. Rohit was only two away from the mark, and did it rather comfortably by flicking Jayden Seales for two runs on the third ball of the match.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: India Lose Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli Early

After scoring a century and a double-hundred in the first two games, Team India captain Shubman Gill could not get a big score on his return to home turf. The 27-year-old scored only a single run before being dismissed by Jayden Seales. However, what followed next pushed the hosts into further trouble. Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck by Seales.

Meanwhile, after the early double blow, Team India has structured their innings well with Rohit scoring a half-century. The veteran opening batter is joined by Ruturaj Gaikwad at the crease who has taken his time to settle into a knock worth of 29 runs so far.

Also Read: IND vs WI: When Did Virat Kohli Last Fall For Golden Duck In ODIs? Jayden Seales Stuns New Chandigarh Crowd After Dismissing India Legend