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Home > Sports News > Rohit Sharma Breaks Shahid Afridi’s Massive ODI Record Against New Zealand, Creates History In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Rohit Sharma Breaks Shahid Afridi’s Massive ODI Record Against New Zealand, Creates History In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Rohit Sharma Record vs NZ: Rohit Sharma scripted history in Wellington by surpassing Shahid Afridi to become the batter with the most sixes against New Zealand in ODI cricket. The Indian opener smashed two maximums to take his tally to 51 and is now closing in on Chris Gayle's all-format record against the Black Caps.

Rohit Sharma Breaks Shahid Afridi’s Massive ODI Record Against New Zealand, Creates History In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 16:11 IST

Rohit Sharma Record vs NZ: Rohit Sharma added another remarkable achievement to his illustrious international career during the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington. The Indian opener surpassed Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi to become the batter with the most sixes against New Zealand in ODI cricket. Rohit achieved the milestone with two maximums during India’s rain-hit run chase at Hnry Stadium.

Rohit walked into the contest needing two sixes to move ahead of Afridi’s tally of 50 maximums against the Black Caps. The 39-year-old delivered on the occasion, clearing the boundary twice during his innings of 23 off 28 deliveries.

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His achievement came despite India eventually losing three wickets early in their chase of 135. Although Rohit could not convert his start into a substantial score, he managed to claim another place in ODI record books.

Rohit Sharma Goes Past Shahid Afridi In All-Time ODI Sixes Record

Rohit’s two sixes against New Zealand took his overall tally to 51 in 34 innings across 36 ODI appearances against the Black Caps.

Afridi had previously held the record with 50 sixes from 35 innings in 38 matches against New Zealand. The former Pakistan all-rounder enjoyed an impressive record against the Kiwis, but Rohit has now moved ahead of him.

Former West Indies opener Chris Gayle occupies the third position with 45 sixes, followed by Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya, who finished his ODI career with 41 maximums against New Zealand.

Most Sixes Against New Zealand In ODI Cricket

  • 51 – Rohit Sharma (India)

  • 50 – Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)

  • 45 – Chris Gayle (West Indies)

  • 41 – Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

  • 29 – Jos Buttler (England)

  • 29 – Virat Kohli (India)

Rohit Sharma Closing In On Chris Gayle’s International Record

Rohit is also within touching distance of another major milestone against New Zealand across international cricket. The Indian opener has smashed 85 sixes against the Black Caps in Tests, ODIs and T20Is combined.

Gayle currently holds the record with 87 maximums across all three formats against New Zealand. The former West Indies superstar achieved the feat in 51 matches, while Rohit has reached 85 sixes in 62 appearances.

With three ODIs still remaining in the ongoing series, Rohit has an opportunity to overtake Gayle and become the leading six-hitter against New Zealand across international cricket.

Most Sixes Against New Zealand In International Cricket

  • 87 – Chris Gayle (West Indies)

  • 85 – Rohit Sharma (India)

  • 64 – Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)

  • 53 – Eoin Morgan (England/Ireland)

  • 52 – Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

Rohit, who already holds the record for the most sixes in ODI cricket and international cricket overall, could add another landmark to his remarkable career if he continues his big-hitting form in the remaining matches against New Zealand.

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Rohit Sharma Breaks Shahid Afridi’s Massive ODI Record Against New Zealand, Creates History In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
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Rohit Sharma Breaks Shahid Afridi’s Massive ODI Record Against New Zealand, Creates History In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
Rohit Sharma Breaks Shahid Afridi’s Massive ODI Record Against New Zealand, Creates History In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
Rohit Sharma Breaks Shahid Afridi’s Massive ODI Record Against New Zealand, Creates History In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
Rohit Sharma Breaks Shahid Afridi’s Massive ODI Record Against New Zealand, Creates History In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
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