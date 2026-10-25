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Home > Sports News > Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Retirement Speculation, Reveals What He Is Still Hearing

Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Retirement Speculation, Reveals What He Is Still Hearing

Rohit Sharma Retirement News: Rohit Sharma has addressed ongoing retirement rumours, revealing that speculation about his international future continues. Speaking on his television show, the former India captain discussed the chatter amid questions over his availability for the 2027 ODI World Cup, without announcing any retirement decision.

Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Retirement Speculation, Reveals What He Is Still Hearing

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 17:41 IST

Rohit Sharma Retirement News: India’s former captain Rohit Sharma has addressed the persistent speculation surrounding his international future, revealing that rumours about his retirement continue to follow him. Speaking on his television show Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, the veteran batter discussed the chatter surrounding his career while appearing alongside actors Karisma Kapoor and Chunky Panday.

Rohit’s remarks come amid continuing debate over his place in India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Despite reports suggesting uncertainty over his future in the 50-over format, the former India captain has not announced his retirement from ODIs.

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Rohit Sharma Opens Up About Retirement Buzz

During a conversation on his show, Rohit was asked about a prominent rumour he had heard about himself. The India batter used the opportunity to address the speculation that has repeatedly surfaced around his career.

He said that talk of his retirement was something he had heard before and continued to hear, adding that he hoped the rumours involving all three celebrities had been put to rest.

The comments offer a rare public response from Rohit to the ongoing discussion about his future. However, his remarks did not include a definitive announcement about how long he intends to continue playing international cricket.

Why Are Questions Being Raised About Rohit’s Future?

Rohit’s future has been a subject of discussion amid reports that India’s selection plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup could involve a transition towards younger players. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been mentioned in reports about potential options for the opening position.

The speculation has drawn comparisons with Rohit’s decision to retire from Test cricket in May 2025. At that time, reports about his future were followed by his announcement that he would no longer play the longest format.

That earlier development has added to the attention surrounding every new report about his ODI career. Nevertheless, retirement speculation and an official decision are two different things, and Rohit has not announced his departure from ODI cricket in the comments described above.

Century And Public Support Added To The Debate

Reports surrounding Rohit’s future intensified ahead of India’s ODI series in England, with suggestions that he could consider retiring after the Lord’s match. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia subsequently stated publicly that Rohit would not retire after that game.

Rohit also strengthened his case on the field by scoring a century, keeping the discussion around his future firmly in the spotlight.

Pragyan Ojha, who has since taken over as India’s chief selector, is reportedly supportive of Rohit continuing for now. However, the eventual selection picture for the 2027 World Cup remains a matter of future consideration.

Will Rohit Sharma Play The 2027 ODI World Cup?

Rohit’s latest comments have addressed the rumours without settling the larger question about his international future. His experience and continued presence in ODI cricket remain central to the discussion, but his participation in the 2027 World Cup has not been confirmed by these remarks.

For now, the key takeaway is that Rohit has acknowledged the retirement chatter while stopping short of announcing a decision. His future with the Indian team will depend on the decisions made closer to the tournament and any official announcement from the player or the selectors.

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Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Retirement Speculation, Reveals What He Is Still Hearing
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Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Retirement Speculation, Reveals What He Is Still Hearing

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Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Retirement Speculation, Reveals What He Is Still Hearing
Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Retirement Speculation, Reveals What He Is Still Hearing
Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Retirement Speculation, Reveals What He Is Still Hearing
Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Retirement Speculation, Reveals What He Is Still Hearing
Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Retirement Speculation, Reveals What He Is Still Hearing

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