Rohit Sharma Clears Air On ODI Captaincy At Wankhede Stand Inauguration: ' I am Still Playing One Format'

Rohit, who retired from T20 Internationals in 2024 and recently stepped away from Test cricket, clarified that he continues to remain active in the ODI format.

Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma shared his emotions after receiving a rare tribute at the Wankhede Stadium. Speaking at the unveiling of a stand named in his honour, Rohit called the moment “surreal” and thanked his family, the Mumbai Indians franchise, and the Mumbai Cricket Association for their support.

Rohit Joins Legends with Stand at Wankhede

The Divecha Pavilion Level 3 has now been renamed the ‘Rohit Sharma Stand’ following a decision at the MCA’s 86th General Meeting. With this, Rohit becomes part of a prestigious group of Indian cricket icons such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Vijay Merchant who also have stands named after them at the historic venue.

“Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who has come here to make this event so special. What is going to happen today, I never dreamt of it. As a kid growing up, wanting to play for Mumbai, for India, no one thinks about things like these. For me, it’s like any other sportsman who wants to give their best. Serve the nation, the country as much as possible. While doing that you try and achieve a lot of things, A lot of milestones are created but something like this is really special. Wankhede is such an iconic stadium, there are so many memories here,” Rohit said during his speech.

ODI Career Still Going Strong

Rohit, who retired from T20 Internationals in 2024 and recently stepped away from Test cricket, clarified that he continues to remain active in the ODI format. His statement confirms his intent to play for India in ODIs, a decision that aligns with the support shown by the BCCI and selectors.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“For me to have my name amongst the greats of the game and the world’s top political leaders, I cannot express what the feelings are. For that I am really really grateful, honoured and very thankful to all MCA members and not to forget the Apex Council Member. For me to be honored, while I am playing makes it special. I have retired from two formats but I am still playing one format. It’ll be a surreal feeling when I come here and play on the 21st against the Delhi Capitals, representing Mumbai Indians. It’ll be a very special feeling,” he added.

His remarks shut down any doubts about his ODI future and underscore his continued commitment to Indian cricket in the format.

A Personal and Proud Moment

The occasion was not only professional but deeply personal for Rohit, who acknowledged the presence of his closest family members and the Mumbai Indians squad. His gratitude extended beyond the pitch, highlighting the emotional depth of the moment.

“It will even be more special when India plays whichever team here, that’ll make it even more special. To get this honour in front of my mom, dad, my brother and his wife and my wife. I am so so grateful for all the people in my life, for all that they have sacrificed. Of course my team Mumbai Indians are here, who are waiting for my speech to get over so they can start training. Very, very special team, Mumbai Indians, is also here gracing the occasion. Thank you guys for coming. It’s a very very special team for me,” Rohit concluded.

This honour at Wankhede stands as a tribute not just to Rohit Sharma’s career but also to the lasting impact he continues to make in Indian cricket.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma’s Emotional Moment: Parents Unveil ‘Rohit Sharma Stand’ At Wankhede Stadium