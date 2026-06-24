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Home > Sports News > Rohit Sharma Conferred With Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu; Ex India Captain’s First Reaction Wins Hearts

Rohit Sharma Conferred With Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu; Ex India Captain’s First Reaction Wins Hearts

Here's a look at Rohit Sharma’s viral reaction as he calls June 23 'magical' after receiving the Padma Shri honour from President Murmu on his 19th debut anniversary.

Rohit Sharma Conferred With Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu, Former India Captain's First Reaction Wins Hearts. Photo X
Rohit Sharma Conferred With Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu, Former India Captain's First Reaction Wins Hearts. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 16:40 IST

There was a poetic touch of destiny in the air at the capital this week. Former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma was officially conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri—India’s fourth-highest civilian honour—by President Droupadi Murmu. The veteran opener received the accolade during a glittering second Civil Investiture Ceremony held at the Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dressed in a sharp black suit and accompanied by his wife Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit walked up to the stage with a bright smile, bowing deeply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi before accepting the medal. Soon after the ceremony concluded, the 39-year-old took to social media to share an emotional, viral post reflecting on the immense personal gravity of the date.

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“23rd June bringing all kinds of magic. Nineteen years ago, it began with an India cap. Today, another proud chapter is added to the story”.



The 19-Year Cosmic Connection

For Rohit, the alignment of June 23 was nothing short of a cosmic full-circle moment. Exactly 19 years prior, on June 23, 2007, a raw 20-year-old Rohit made his international debut for India in an ODI match against Ireland in Belfast. Though he did not get a chance to bat or bowl in that rain-curtailed fixture, he made his first mark by taking a sharp catch to dismiss Niall O’Brien.

To receive one of the nation’s highest civilian titles on the exact anniversary of the day his international career kicked off injected a profound sense of nostalgia into the occasion.

Celebrating a Legendary Legacy

The Padma Shri acts as the ultimate validation of Rohit’s transformational blueprint for modern Indian cricket. Having missed the initial investiture ceremony in May due to pre-existing professional commitments, his presence on Tuesday evening capped off a historic multi-year run.

His leadership arc entered the echelons of immortality when he captained an undefeated Indian side to the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title in Barbados, breaking an agonizing 11-year global silverware drought. He consolidated his legendary tactical status by subsequently guiding India to the clinical 2025 ICC Champions Trophy crown in Dubai.

Beyond his tactical genius, the award recognizes an unparalleled run-scoring footprint. Rohit remains the solitary player in cricket history to smash three ODI double-centuries—including his record-shattering 264 against Sri Lanka—and five T20I hundreds. Having already stepped away from T20Is and Tests, the veteran opener is now channelling his focus into India’s strategic transition and preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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Rohit Sharma Conferred With Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu; Ex India Captain’s First Reaction Wins Hearts
Tags: icc champions trophy 2025 winnerindian cricketers with padma shriindian sports awards 2026 newspresident droupadi murmu rohit sharmarashtrapati bhavan civil investiture ceremonyritika sajdeh rashtrapati bhavanrohit sharma international debut 2007rohit sharma june 23 magical postrohit sharma padma shri award 2026rohit sharma t20 world cup 2024 captain

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Rohit Sharma Conferred With Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu; Ex India Captain’s First Reaction Wins Hearts

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Rohit Sharma Conferred With Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu; Ex India Captain’s First Reaction Wins Hearts

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Rohit Sharma Conferred With Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu; Ex India Captain’s First Reaction Wins Hearts
Rohit Sharma Conferred With Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu; Ex India Captain’s First Reaction Wins Hearts
Rohit Sharma Conferred With Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu; Ex India Captain’s First Reaction Wins Hearts
Rohit Sharma Conferred With Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu; Ex India Captain’s First Reaction Wins Hearts

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