Cricketer Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh never fail to give us serious couple goals. The explosive opener took to Instagram and posted V-Day wishes for his wife after hitting his match-winning 17th century. Sharma had played a pivotal role in India's win in the fifth ODI by his brilliant knock of 115 runs. India are leading the ODI series by 4-1.

Today is Valentine’s Day and lovebirds are leaving no stones unturned to make the day special for their partner. Cricketer Rohit Sharma is no exception and dedicated his recent century to his wife Ritika Sajdeh giving us serious couple goals. Sharma, who played a splendid knock of 115 runs on Wednesday against South Africa to end the drought of runs on Proteas’ land took to social media platform Instagram to share his love for his better half. He posted a picture of the Man of the Match trophy with Valentine’s day wishes for his wife. Ritika also replied to his message in the sweetest way possible with a heart.

This is not the first time Rohit Sharma has expressed his love for Ritika Sajdeh in public. The cricketer had scored his historic third double ODI hundred against Sri Lanka last year on his wedding anniversary and threw a kiss Ritika’s way who was cheering for him in the stands. Rohit had said that his wife has been a big strength for him and helps in keeping the stress away. Rohit and Ritik had tied the knot in December 2015 after a long courtship period.

Coming back to cricket, Sharma who been under the radar of critics for not being able to score runs on African soil, finally silenced the critics by his match-winning hundred. By virtue of Sharma’s 17th century, India set up a total of 274 runs. Chasing the target, South Africa were all out for 201 runs handing India their first ODI series win in South Africa.