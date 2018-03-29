Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma tweeted out in support of banned former Australian captain Steve Smith. Gambhir said for him the tactics ut to use by Smith were wrong but he appeared to be a desperate captain trying to win a Test match for his country. Sharma meanwhile, asserted that the ball tampering episode shouldn't define Smith and Warner's image as players.

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir gave his opinion on the ball-tampering scandal which saw Australian cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft get banned from playing domestic and international cricket for the country. Gambhir in a series of tweets defended Smith and Warner while condemning their actions on the pitch on the third day of the third Test match against South Africa at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. The Aussie trio has all accepted their mistakes and vowed not to repeat it again.

Delhi Daredevils skipper, Gambhir tweeted out in support of Smith and Warner and termed the ban on them as a harsh one. In one of his tweets, he also seems to attack Cricket Australia and went on to say that Smith and Warner may be paying the price for going against the country’s cricket board for increasing the salary of players. Earlier in the day, Steve Smith in his first press conference after returning to Australia broke down and took full responsibility for the offence. Coach Darren Lehmann also has announced to step down as Australia’s coach after fourth Test match against South Africa at Wanderers.

“While cricket needs to be corruption-free but feel sanctions on Aussies bit harsh. Are @stevesmith49 & @davidwarner31 paying for revolt for pay hike? History has it administrators deride those who stand up for players’ cause. Classic case: Ian Chappell #BallTampering #StevenSmith,” wrote Gambhir in his first of the three latest posts on Twitter.

Gambhir in his second tweet wrote he feels sorry for Smith and his family and demanded the Australian media and fans to go easy on him. “Feel sorry for @stevesmith49 dad (in pic) other family members. Hope media n Aussie public go easy on them as families can be soft targets. More than d ban living wid this feeling of being called a cheat is a bigger punishment. #BallTamperingRow,” read his second tweet on Smith’s ban after the ball-tampering scandal.

The Delhi batsman also asserted that Steve Smith doesn’t appear to him as a cheat but a captain who was desperate to win a Test match for his country and that he might be wrong with his methods but it would be unfair to label him a corrupt. “I may be getting emotional but @stevesmith49 doesn’t look to me a cheat. Don’t know about u but I see in him a desperate leader trying to win a Test match for his country, his team. Yes, indeed, his methods were questionable but let’s not label him corrupt #BallTamperingScandal,” wrote Gambhir.

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma too came out in Steve Smith’s support after watching the video of him being escorted at the airport and his recent press conference where he apologised for his mistakes with tears in his eyes. The ball-tampering episode has harmed the spirit of cricket but it shouldn’t define Warner and Smith, Rohit said in his latest tweet.

“The video of Steve Smith being escorted at the airport and his most recent press conference resonated with me. The spirit of the game is of utmost importance there’s no denying that. They made a mistake and they accepted it. It would be unfair of me to sit here and question the board’s decision but they are great players and I don’t think this should define them,” Rohit Sharma tweeted.

Smith and Warner after being stripped of captaincy and vice-captaincy of the Australia cricket team were handed respective one-year bans for orchestrating the ball tampering attempt executed by Cameron Bancroft. The two players will not be playing any domestic or international cricket for Australia, confirmed Cricket Australia. Smith and Warner were subsequently banned from taking part in the Indian Premier League 2018. Coach Darren Lehmann who came out clean in the ball-tampering or the Sandpaper Gate also announced his decision to step down from the post stating that it has been painful for him and his family to bear the abuse.

“This will be my last Test as head coach of the Australian cricket team. My family and I got a lot of abuse over the last week. Speaking to my family, it’s the right time to step away,” Lehmann said in a pre-match press conference before the start of the fourth Test at Wanderers.

“I take full responsibility, I made a serious error of judgment and I understand the consequences. It was a failure of leadership,” said Smith in his Sydney press conference.

“I will do everything to make up for my mistake. If any good can come for this… it can be a lesson for others. I hope I can be a force for change. I know I will regret this for the rest of my life. I am absolutely gutted. Cricket is my life and hope it can be again. I’m sorry. I’m absolutely devastated,” he added.

