Thursday, February 6, 2025
Rohit Sharma Dismisses Concerns Over Hardik Pandya’s Injury Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

Speaking before the first ODI against England, Rohit expressed frustration over constant injury speculations, reminding reporters that India played well in the 2023 ODI World Cup despite Pandya’s absence.

Rohit Sharma Dismisses Concerns Over Hardik Pandya’s Injury Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025


India captain Rohit Sharma has downplayed concerns over all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s potential injury ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, emphasizing that the team is focused on the present rather than hypothetical scenarios.

With India currently engaged in a white-ball home series against England, injuries remain a significant talking point. While frontline pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been included in India’s squad for the upcoming ICC tournament, their participation remains uncertain as they continue to recover from injuries.

During a press interaction ahead of the first ODI against England, Rohit was asked about India’s contingency plans in case Hardik Pandya sustains an injury before the tournament. The India skipper, visibly irritated by the question, responded bluntly, urging focus on the present.

“Why are we thinking about the negatives? That he will get injured, this will happen, that will happen. The selectors and the management have their plans, but I can’t discuss them here,” Rohit said.

He further recalled Pandya’s absence in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where India managed to reach the final despite the all-rounder being ruled out early in the tournament.

“He got injured in the third or fourth match. After that, we played the whole tournament well. Although we lost the final, we performed strongly. So now, I won’t think about what will happen if he gets injured,” Rohit added.

India’s injury woes ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 have sparked debates among cricket pundits and fans. Many have called for Mohammed Siraj’s inclusion in the squad as Shami and Bumrah remain under medical observation. The Champions Trophy is set to begin later this month, and India’s final squad decisions will depend on the fitness of key players.

