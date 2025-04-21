Rohit Sharma Emotional On Honour: ‘I Wasn’t Allowed To Enter Wankhede Stadium To Now Have A Stand Named After Me’

Rohit Sharma, one of Indian cricket’s modern legends, is set to receive a rare tribute — a stand named after him at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Once unable to even enter the venue as a young fan, the current India captain now sees his name etched in the very place that shaped his cricketing journey.

A Boy Outside the Gate, Now a Name on the Wall

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced during its Annual General Meeting that it had approved a proposal to name one of the Wankhede stands after Rohit Sharma.

He will be joined in this honour by legendary cricketer Ajit Wadekar and former BCCI president Sharad Pawar, who will also have stands named after them.

“It’s a huge honour, I mentioned about it as a young kid, we weren’t allowed to come to the stadium at some stage. But, having played all my cricket here, and now to have that stand, it’s a big honour. Whenever that name comes up, I don’t know how to react,” Rohit shared, reflecting on the emotional moment.

Rising Through the Ranks to Greatness

Over the years, Rohit has become one of the finest batters in the world and a decorated leader.

Under his captaincy, India clinched two ICC titles within a span of ten months, adding further weight to his already glittering career.

Among his many records, the most iconic remains the highest individual score in ODI history, an unbeaten 264.

Memories of Struggle and Steely Dreams

During a recent event, Rohit revisited his early struggles and humble beginnings, times when even stepping into Wankhede seemed impossible.

“No one dreams of things like this when they are just starting off, playing cricket. I still remember those days when I used to stand outside Wankhede Stadium just to enter and watch (the) Mumbai Ranji Trophy team practice; I am talking about 2004 or maybe 2003,” he recalled.

“We used to finish our U-14, U-16 training at Azad Maidan. I, with a few of my friends, used to travel across the railway track to go and just get a glimpse of some of the Ranji Trophy cricketers. I know how tough it was to get inside the Wankhede Stadium back then. Even now, obviously, no random (person) will be allowed inside the stadium. But those were the days. I am just trying to remember now,” Rohit added.

From a young boy peering through the gates to a name that will now be displayed above them, Rohit Sharma’s Wankhede story has come full circle.

