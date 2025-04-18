Home
Friday, April 18, 2025
Rohit Sharma Emotional On Stand After Him At Wankhede: ‘You Never Know How Long You’ll Play’

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is set to receive one of the highest honours a cricketer can dream of—having a stand named after him at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is set to receive one of the highest honours a cricketer can dream of—having a stand named after him at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Speaking about the emotional moment, Rohit said, “It’s an unreal feeling to have a stand on my name, and I will forever be grateful. You never know how long you will play, but to get these honours is something I cannot (could never) imagine.”

A Landmark Tribute at Wankhede

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) made the announcement earlier this week during its annual general meeting.

In addition to Rohit, two other cricketing stalwarts—former Indian Test captain Ajit Wadekar and former BCCI president Sharad Pawar—will also have stands named after them at the stadium.

As per the MCA’s resolution, the Divecha Pavilion’s Level Three will now be called the Rohit Sharma Stand. Meanwhile, the Grand Stand Level 3 has been dedicated to Sharad Pawar, and Grand Stand Level 4 will honour the late Ajit Wadekar.

Wadekar, who played 37 Tests and two ODIs for India between 1966 and 1974, is best remembered for leading the team to historic overseas series wins in the West Indies and England in 1971. He passed away in August 2018 at the age of 77.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik expressed the association’s sentiment, saying, “Today’s decisions reflect our deep respect for the pillars of Mumbai cricket and our determination to build an even stronger future.”

Rohit Joins Elite Company at His Home Ground

Rohit now becomes part of a legendary group of cricketers with stands named after them at Wankhede. This elite list includes icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Vijay Merchant.

Since making his Test debut in 2013, Rohit has become a vital force in Indian cricket.

He took over as India’s all-format captain in 2022 and led the team to major international successes, including the T20 World Cup victory in 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy title in March 2025.

Under his leadership, India also reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup held at home, though they fell short against Australia.

MCA Pays Tribute to Late Amol Kale

The MCA has also honoured its late president Amol Kale, who passed away last year.

To mark his contributions, the match-day office in the MCA Pavilion will now be known as the ‘MCA Office Lounge in memory of Shri Amol Kale’.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Pay Tribute To Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah, And SKY With Grand Statues At Mumbai Airport

 

