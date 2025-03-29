Rohit Sharma Enters Elite List; Marks His Name In History Despite Short Lived Innings

The much-anticipated IPL 2025 clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 29. The game saw both teams putting up a strong fight, but Gujarat Titans emerged on top with an impressive first-innings total.

The much-anticipated IPL 2025 clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 29. The game saw both teams putting up a strong fight, but Gujarat Titans emerged on top with an impressive first-innings total.

Gujarat Titans Set a Big Target

Batting first, Gujarat Titans displayed a stellar performance, thanks to the efforts of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. Gill and Sudharsan opened the innings for GT, laying a solid foundation. Gill played a crucial knock of 38 runs, while Sudharsan stole the show with a brilliant 63-run innings.

Jos Buttler also made his presence felt, adding 39 runs to the total. Sherfane Rutherford chipped in with 18 runs, ensuring that GT posted a formidable score of 196 runs in their 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians’ Bowling Efforts

Despite their best efforts, Mumbai Indians struggled to contain Gujarat’s batting firepower. Hardik Pandya emerged as the pick of the bowlers for MI, taking two crucial wickets. Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Satyanarayana Raju each contributed with one wicket, but the target was still a challenging one for MI to chase.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rohit Sharma’s Historic Achievement

As Mumbai Indians came out to chase 197 runs, all eyes were on their seasoned opener, Rohit Sharma. He started the innings with a classic boundary, marking a significant milestone in IPL history. With this shot, Rohit became only the fourth player in IPL history to hit 600 boundaries.

Rohit now stands at 601 boundaries in the tournament, joining an elite list. David Warner is ahead of him with 663 fours, while Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan hold the second and first spots, respectively.

Mumbai’s Struggles in the Chase

Despite his record-breaking achievement, Rohit’s time at the crease was short-lived. He managed to score just eight runs before being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj. His early departure put additional pressure on MI’s batting lineup as they attempted to chase the steep target.

The Mumbai Indians showed glimpses of resistance, but Gujarat’s strong total proved too challenging. With their powerful batting performance and disciplined bowling attack, Gujarat Titans secured a commanding position in the game.

As IPL 2025 progresses, both teams will look to refine their strategies and make a stronger impact in the tournament. While MI will aim to bounce back from this loss, Gujarat Titans have sent a strong message with their dominant performance.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Sensation: Who Is Prince Yadav, The LSG Pacer Who Destroyed Travis Head’s Stumps?