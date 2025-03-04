Home
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
  • Rohit Sharma Faces Body-Shaming On Social Media Despite Leading India To ICC Finals – Know What People Say?

Rohit Sharma Faces Body-Shaming On Social Media Despite Leading India To ICC Finals – Know What People Say?

Despite making ICC history, Rohit Sharma faces body-shaming online. Critics question his fitness, while supporters hail his leadership and achievements.

Rohit Sharma Faces Body-Shaming On Social Media Despite Leading India To ICC Finals – Know What People Say?


Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has once again found himself at the center of online debates, with social media divided over his fitness and leadership. While some have criticized his physique, others have come out in strong support, highlighting his remarkable achievements as a captain.

Social Media Divided on Rohit Sharma’s Fitness

The conversation started when a Twitter user, Vinay Narasaiah (@IamvinayN), commented that Rohit Sharma is “actually overweight compared to others but is doing a good job in ODI cricket.” This sparked a chain of reactions from various users, with contrasting opinions on whether fitness should be a determining factor in judging a cricketer’s performance.

Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) weighed in on the debate, emphasizing that “cricket is won with skill, leadership, and temperament, not by fitness.” However, this statement received mixed reactions, with some agreeing and others questioning Rohit’s fitness levels.

One user, RAGNAR (@RAGNAR_RS45), countered the criticism by pointing out that Rohit Sharma has led India to three consecutive ICC finals, calling him “The Greatest Captain.”

Criticism Intensifies After Semi-Final Dismissal

Following Rohit Sharma’s dismissal in the crucial Champions Trophy semi-final match, the body-shaming comments escalated.

User Vāsava (@kolarriver) remarked, “Today Rohit Sharma proved that he’s too fat for an athlete and a poor captain. Thanks to Kohli for saving his fatass.” Another user, Rohan Vijaykumar (@rohanvijaykumar), wrote, “It’s a new day, and Rohit Sharma is still fat. Great cricketer. But still fat. The truth will prevail. LOL.”

Mr. Sinha (@X420000) added to the criticism, stating, “Rohit Sharma loses his balance due to his weight and is LBW in a crucial semi-final match. Say it with me: Rohit is fat & unfit.”

Sunil Gavaskar Responds to Controversial Comments

The body-shaming remarks did not sit well with cricketing legends. Sunil Gavaskar hit back at Dr. Shama Mohamed over her controversial comments, defending Rohit Sharma and highlighting his leadership achievements.

Rohit Sharma’s Historic Feat in ICC Tournaments

Despite the criticism, Rohit Sharma has made history as the first captain to lead a team to four ICC finals, a record that speaks volumes about his leadership. Supporters celebrated his success, with many reminding critics that fitness does not define a cricketer’s legacy.

User Maddy (@aakhrihero) wrote, “Your captain doesn’t win any ICC trophy once, and you are crying over MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, who are successful captains. Rohit Sharma changed white-ball cricket in India!”

Another tweet praised Rohit’s contribution: “Great going Rohit Sharma for leading our team to the finals of #ChampionsTrophy2025. Indian men’s cricket team captain Rohit Sharma entered his name in history books today.”

What Matters More: Fitness or Leadership?

As the debate rages on, one question remains—should a player’s fitness define his career, or should his leadership and match-winning abilities take precedence? While social media remains divided, Rohit Sharma’s legacy as one of India’s most successful captains continues to grow.

ALSO READ: Why Did The Umpire Stop Ravindra Jadeja Mid-Over and Ask Him To Remove Tape In The Champions Trophy Semi-Final?

Rohit Sharma body-shaming Rohit Sharma Champions Trophy 2025 Rohit Sharma fitness debate Rohit Sharma ICC finals record Rohit Sharma Twitter controversy Sunil Gavaskar

