Rohit Sharma Faces Retirement Calls After Another Flop Show In IND vs ENG 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma’s struggles with the bat continued in the first ODI against England in Nagpur, leaving many fans questioning his future in the Indian team. The Indian captain, who opened the batting alongside debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal, was dismissed cheaply for just two runs off seven balls, contributing to his ongoing slump in form. The early pressure seemed to take its toll on Sharma as he attempted a flick shot off a fuller delivery from Saqib Mahmood, only for the ball to find the toe-end of the bat and balloon up for Liam Livingstone to take an easy catch at mid-on.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This dismissal was just another chapter in Rohit Sharma’s frustrating run of scores in recent months. His dismal performance in the ongoing 2024-25 season has been concerning, with just 166 runs in his last 16 innings across formats, at an average of 10.37. His scores in this period include multiple single-digit returns—6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, and others—which have only added to the growing doubts about his ability to perform at the highest level.

What made the dismissal even more alarming was the similarity to Sharma’s struggles in other recent matches, including his poor outings in the Ranji Trophy against Jammu and Kashmir and Test matches against Australia and New Zealand. His inability to score runs consistently, especially in key moments, has prompted widespread speculation about his future in international cricket.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Social Media Gets Angry

Social media erupted following his dismissal, with fans venting their frustration and calling for the Indian skipper to consider retirement. Twitter was flooded with memes and messages mocking his form, with many expressing disappointment over the lack of consistency from one of the most experienced players in the team. Some users even suggested that it was time for Rohit Sharma to step down and give younger talent a chance to take the helm.

Here’s how X Reacted:

Rohit Sharma after throwing his wicket enjoying cricket with his birthland crowd#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/73cooSkV9U — Paapi Gudiya😎 (@epic_meme00) February 6, 2025

Who cooks faster ? Rohit Sharma’s duck. Maggie. pic.twitter.com/nRKvL0eMs0 — Priyanshu (@Kohli_divote) February 6, 2025

Like if you think Rohit sharma got instant karma for doing Politics with Kohli pic.twitter.com/AW4cLyNtW2 — supremo (@hyperkohli) February 6, 2025

Despite the criticism, it’s important to acknowledge that Rohit Sharma has been a stalwart for India over the years, with numerous match-winning performances in all formats. However, with increasing pressure mounting on the captain, it remains to be seen how long he will continue in the national team, especially as fans and pundits alike demand answers for his lack of form.

As the 1st ODI progressed, it was clear that Sharma’s poor form would remain a hot topic of conversation, and the calls for his retirement are unlikely to subside unless he can turn around his performances in upcoming matches.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer Shines In Nagpur With Second Fastest Fifty On Team India Return