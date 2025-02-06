Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rohit Sharma Faces Retirement Calls After Another Flop Show In IND vs ENG 1st ODI

With his disappointing form in the 2024-25 season and several low scores in recent matches, fans have taken to social media, calling for the Indian captain’s retirement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Rohit Sharma Faces Retirement Calls After Another Flop Show In IND vs ENG 1st ODI


Rohit Sharma’s struggles with the bat continued in the first ODI against England in Nagpur, leaving many fans questioning his future in the Indian team. The Indian captain, who opened the batting alongside debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal, was dismissed cheaply for just two runs off seven balls, contributing to his ongoing slump in form. The early pressure seemed to take its toll on Sharma as he attempted a flick shot off a fuller delivery from Saqib Mahmood, only for the ball to find the toe-end of the bat and balloon up for Liam Livingstone to take an easy catch at mid-on.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This dismissal was just another chapter in Rohit Sharma’s frustrating run of scores in recent months. His dismal performance in the ongoing 2024-25 season has been concerning, with just 166 runs in his last 16 innings across formats, at an average of 10.37. His scores in this period include multiple single-digit returns—6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, and others—which have only added to the growing doubts about his ability to perform at the highest level.

What made the dismissal even more alarming was the similarity to Sharma’s struggles in other recent matches, including his poor outings in the Ranji Trophy against Jammu and Kashmir and Test matches against Australia and New Zealand. His inability to score runs consistently, especially in key moments, has prompted widespread speculation about his future in international cricket.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Social Media Gets Angry

Social media erupted following his dismissal, with fans venting their frustration and calling for the Indian skipper to consider retirement. Twitter was flooded with memes and messages mocking his form, with many expressing disappointment over the lack of consistency from one of the most experienced players in the team. Some users even suggested that it was time for Rohit Sharma to step down and give younger talent a chance to take the helm.

Here’s how X Reacted:

Despite the criticism, it’s important to acknowledge that Rohit Sharma has been a stalwart for India over the years, with numerous match-winning performances in all formats. However, with increasing pressure mounting on the captain, it remains to be seen how long he will continue in the national team, especially as fans and pundits alike demand answers for his lack of form.

As the 1st ODI progressed, it was clear that Sharma’s poor form would remain a hot topic of conversation, and the calls for his retirement are unlikely to subside unless he can turn around his performances in upcoming matches.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer Shines In Nagpur With Second Fastest Fifty On Team India Return

Filed under

Ind vs Eng rohit sharma

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Hero MotoCorp Delivers Strong Q3 Results, Announces ₹100 Dividend

Hero MotoCorp Delivers Strong Q3 Results, Announces ₹100 Dividend

“Dhananjay Munde `Prima Facie’ Subjected Estranged Wife To Domestic Violence”: Bandra Court

“Dhananjay Munde `Prima Facie’ Subjected Estranged Wife To Domestic Violence”: Bandra Court

Delhi Riots Case: Delhi High Court Directs Police To File Status Report On Devangana Kalita’s Plea

Delhi Riots Case: Delhi High Court Directs Police To File Status Report On Devangana Kalita’s...

“ECI Can’t Review If Political Party Adheres To It’s Constitution”: Delhi High Court

“ECI Can’t Review If Political Party Adheres To It’s Constitution”: Delhi High Court

India Beats England By Four Wickets In The 1st ODI, Takes 1-0 Series Lead

India Beats England By Four Wickets In The 1st ODI, Takes 1-0 Series Lead

Entertainment

Has Aamir Khan’s Heart Found Love Again? Actor Dating Bengaluru Woman, Says Reports

Has Aamir Khan’s Heart Found Love Again? Actor Dating Bengaluru Woman, Says Reports

Happy Birthday Bob Marley: Celebrating The Reggae Legend’s Greatest Hits Of All Time

Happy Birthday Bob Marley: Celebrating The Reggae Legend’s Greatest Hits Of All Time

Lamar Odom Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Wife’ During Emotional Reunion On The Kardashians

Lamar Odom Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Wife’ During Emotional Reunion On The Kardashians

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Takes Theatres By Storm; Here’s How Twitter Reacted To It

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Takes Theatres By Storm; Here’s How Twitter Reacted To It

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Nannies Give A New Breakthrough As They Identify The Attacker

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Nannies Give A New Breakthrough As They Identify The

Lifestyle

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox