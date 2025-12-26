LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rohit Sharma Fails To Continue Form, Gets Out For Golden Duck Against Uttarakhand In Vijay Hazare Trophy Fixture | WATCH

Rohit Sharma Fails To Continue Form, Gets Out For Golden Duck Against Uttarakhand In Vijay Hazare Trophy Fixture | WATCH

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a first-ball zero against Uttarakhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Jaipur

Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)
Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 26, 2025 09:50:23 IST

Rohit Sharma Fails To Continue Form, Gets Out For Golden Duck Against Uttarakhand In Vijay Hazare Trophy Fixture | WATCH

After a stunning hundred in the previous game against Sikkim, former India captain Rohit Sharma had a rare failure when he was undone for a first-ball zero in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Uttarakhand. He was dismissed by Bora after being caught by Jagmohan Nagarkoti while trying to play his favourite pull shot.

Mumbai were put into bat but didn’t have an ideal start as they lost both the openers early in the innings. Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi was sent back by Nagarkoti for 11 off 20.

The right-handed batter has been in some good form and celebrated his return to Vijay Hazare Trophy with a stunning 155. Sharma has been among runs since the Australia series where he struck a hundred and a half-century away from home and then notched up two fifties in the three-match series against South Africa. 





India’s next white-ball assignment will be against New Zealand as The Men in Blue host the Kiwis for three ODIs and five T20Is. There has been a lot of talk about the senior players not playing the domestic cricket but both Sharma and Virat Kohli silenced the critics after making their return. The two had also played Ranji Trophy earlier.

Also Read: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Has Not Been Included In Bihar’s Playing XI Against Manipur

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 9:50 AM IST
QUICK LINKS