Rohit Sharma Fails To Continue Form, Gets Out For Golden Duck Against Uttarakhand In Vijay Hazare Trophy Fixture | WATCH

After a stunning hundred in the previous game against Sikkim, former India captain Rohit Sharma had a rare failure when he was undone for a first-ball zero in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Uttarakhand. He was dismissed by Bora after being caught by Jagmohan Nagarkoti while trying to play his favourite pull shot.

Mumbai were put into bat but didn’t have an ideal start as they lost both the openers early in the innings. Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi was sent back by Nagarkoti for 11 off 20.

Rohit Sharma hit a pull shot on the very first ball but this time he failed to go over the boundary and caught out on boundary.😢 pic.twitter.com/kDUfasUwIk — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) December 26, 2025







The right-handed batter has been in some good form and celebrated his return to Vijay Hazare Trophy with a stunning 155. Sharma has been among runs since the Australia series where he struck a hundred and a half-century away from home and then notched up two fifties in the three-match series against South Africa.

A small glimpse of Rohit Sharma as he walked out to bat at SMS Stadium today. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/MWdbsRxstq — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) December 26, 2025







Look at the crowd at 7 am on a freezing morning just to watch Rohit Sharma play domestic cricket. This is what he has earned. pic.twitter.com/ZS2DIXayE5 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) December 26, 2025







India’s next white-ball assignment will be against New Zealand as The Men in Blue host the Kiwis for three ODIs and five T20Is. There has been a lot of talk about the senior players not playing the domestic cricket but both Sharma and Virat Kohli silenced the critics after making their return. The two had also played Ranji Trophy earlier.

