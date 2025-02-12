Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Rohit Sharma Falls For 1 In Ahmedabad After Cuttack Heroics; Fans React

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's rollercoaster form continued as he was dismissed for just 1 run in the third ODI against England at Ahmedabad, days after his match-winning century in Cuttack.

Rohit Sharma Falls For 1 In Ahmedabad After Cuttack Heroics; Fans React


Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s mixed form in the ODI series against England continued as he was dismissed for just 1 run in the third and final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 12. The skipper, who had roared back into form with a brilliant century in the second ODI, failed to replicate his performance and departed after facing just two deliveries.

Rohit was undone by a fiery delivery from England pacer Mark Wood in the second over of India’s innings. The ball, delivered at 140.4 kmph, forced the Indian captain into a tentative shot, leading to an edge that was caught by wicketkeeper Phil Salt, giving England an early breakthrough.

Fans Express Disappointment Over Rohit’s Early Dismissal

Rohit’s failure sparked a wave of reactions from fans on social media, with many expressing their frustration over his inconsistency. One fan humorously compared his brief stay at the crease to short-lived New Year’s resolutions, while another angrily tweeted, “Show me a more useless player than Rohit Sharma and I will delete my account forever.”

Series Ends On A Low For Rohit

Despite his match-winning 119-run knock in Cuttack, Rohit Sharma finished the three-match series with just 122 runs at an average of 40.67. His low scores in the first (2 runs) and third ODIs (1 run) overshadowed his century, leaving fans and critics questioning his consistency ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Road Ahead For Rohit And Team India

With the ODI series against England wrapped up, Team India will now shift focus to the Champions Trophy, where they open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. Rohit, who has faced criticism for his recent form, will be keen to regain his rhythm and lead India to a strong start in the tournament.

