Rohit Sharma Family Full House Fees: ₹30 Crore Paycheque? How Much Does Former Team India Captain Star Earn Compared to Kapil Sharma?

Plenty of excitement had surrounded ahead of Indian legendary cricketer Rohit Sharma’s TV debut in Family Full House with Rohit Sharma. With the show airing for the first time on September 19, Saturday. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Abhishek Nayar, Shikhar Dhawan, Kunal Kemmu and Bharti Singh appeared in the opening episode, making it more of a vibrant one. Hence, it’s worth taking a look at how much does the veteran cricketer earns per show?

How much does Rohit Sharma earn per show?

According to viral social media reports, the 39-year-old reportedly earns ₹10 crore for hosting one episode, five crores more than what comedian and actor Kapil Sharma earns. However, the claims stem from unverified sources and neither Sony Pictures Networks India nor the Indian cricketer himself has attested to the same. The show could go up a few notches, given the second week of the show is set to welcome Bollywood superstar Siddharth Malhotra, who made his debut 14 years ago with Student Of The Year.

🚨 Rohit Sharma Charges ₹10 Crore Per Episode for Family Full House with Rohit Sharma🚨 Rohit Sharma’s Family Full House with Rohit Sharma on Sony TV has already aired two episodes and is currently ranked No. 1 among TV episodes with a 9.6 IMDb rating.

The show is getting huge… pic.twitter.com/hNpTWyl70q — Central Cricket (@arshdeep3444) September 22, 2026

Additionally, according to the viewership data unveiled by Chrome DM COTT, Family Full House with Rohit Sharma recorded 7.62 million unique viewers during its opening window from September 19 to 21. Maharashtra state remained at the top of individually tracked markets with a staggering 1.72 million followers.

When will Rohit Sharma be in action next?

On the cricketing side of things, Rohit will return to international cricket during the three-game ODI series against the West Indies, beginning on September 27, Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram. The explosive right-hander last played for Team India during the England tour as he struck a valiant 138 in the series-decider at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. The innings went in vain as the Men in Blue lost the game by 27 runs in pursuit of a tall total of 384.

The star opener is likely to retire from international cricket only after the 2027 World Cup. He had come agonisingly close to winning the World Cup in 2023 but Australia shattered India’s dreams in the final with a six-wicket victory in Ahmedabad.