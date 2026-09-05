Rohit Sharma Family Full House: Hitman’s TV Show First Look Goes Viral | WATCH Video

Rohit Sharma Family Full House: With the upcoming game show “Family Full House,” Rohit Sharma will be making his television debut. Rohit revealed his excitement about starting this new journey and learning about the entertainment industry from behind the host’s desk, giving viewers a peek into his first day on set.

The cameras are officially rolling for ‘Family Full House with Rohit Sharma’, set to premiere on September 19, 2026, on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv, according to the release.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma Gears Up For Television Debut

Garden Se Reporting Live, Jersey No. 45 😉 Family Full House With Rohit Sharma! Shuru ho raha hai 19th September se, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par. #RohitSharma#FamilyFullHouse#ComingSoon #SonyTV@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/DGWRp6Epzv — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 5, 2026









In the behind-the-scenes glimpse, Rohit can be seen settling into his new surroundings and getting a feel for life on the other side of the camera. There is a sense of curiosity and excitement as he steps into a role that is quite different from the cricket field one that calls for quick wit, spontaneity and plenty of interaction.

Interestingly, his customised lounge on the sets seems to bring a little bit of the cricketer into his new avatar. Designed around his personality and sporting journey, the space features his iconic jersey framed on the wall, a ‘Hitman’ carving on the rafter wall, along with his helmet and bat displayed prominently on a shelf.

Adding to the sporting vibe is the striking blue colour palette of the lounge. From getting familiar with his new role as a host to being part of the show’s lively format, the cricketer-turned-entertainer appears ready to embrace a side of himself audiences haven’t seen before.

When Will ‘Family Full House with Rohit Sharma’ Be Telecast?

For someone who has spent years mastering the art of reading a game, Rohit now appears ready to read a room and entertain an audience. The show, ‘Family Full House with Rohit Sharma’ is set to telecast on the 19th of September.

The first-look glimpse also gives viewers a sense of Rohit embracing the lively atmosphere of Family Full House as he begins finding his rhythm in the host’s chair. While cricket fans know him for his calm presence, big-match temperament and effortless humour, the show promises to reveal a different side of the star.

With the first shoot now underway, Rohit’s transition from the cricket pitch to the television studio is officially in motion. Whether he can bring the same instinct and timing to the entertainment arena remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the Hitman is ready for his next innings.

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