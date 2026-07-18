Rohit Sharma-Gautam Gambhir’s Viral Lord’s Balcony Video Gets Everyone Talking Amid Rift Rumours Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI | WATCH

A powerful clip from Team India’s dugout has surfaced ahead of the third and final ODI against England. Former skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir were seen in playful banter on the balcony of the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, with the team getting ready for a vital net session. The footage has already gone viral on the internet, and the topic is being widely discussed among fans. The video is gaining popularity due to the widespread media speculations that have been rife for the past few days over the dynamics of the working relationship between the duo.

Balcony Laughter Puts An End To All Team Rift Speculations

The newly released footage shows Rohit and Gambhir engaging in a casual conversation alongside batting coach Sitanshu Kotak before the practice session commenced. The duo suddenly burst into a heavy laugh, which instantly dismissed ongoing media reports about a potential tactical fallout between the leadership group.

This public display of camaraderie comes at a vital time when analysts are closely reviewing the current batting form of the veteran opener who averages around thirty in the ODI format this year. Seeing the senior players completely relaxed ahead of a massive series decider has reassured fans that the team environment remains absolutely stable under the current team management.

Impending Retirement Rumours Spark Fresh Fan Debate Online

Beyond the rumoured friction theories, this viral balcony interaction has added fresh fuel to the speculation surrounding the international future of the legendary batter. Widespread rumours had recently flooded social media claiming that the veteran opener might announce his complete retirement from the 50-over format immediately after the England series.

While board officials have previously dismissed these reports as completely baseless, the happy exchange between the player and coach has led a section of fans to debate whether this signifies a final farewell or standard long-term planning. The viral video has now become the central talking point as the cricket world awaits the opening delivery of the high-pressure series decider.

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