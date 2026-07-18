LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Rohit Sharma-Gautam Gambhir’s Viral Lord’s Balcony Video Gets Everyone Talking Amid Rift Rumours Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI | WATCH

Rohit Sharma-Gautam Gambhir’s Viral Lord’s Balcony Video Gets Everyone Talking Amid Rift Rumours Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI | WATCH

A viral video of Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir sharing a hearty laugh on the iconic Lord's balcony has become a major talking point ahead of the third ODI against England. The light-hearted interaction comes amid recent speculation surrounding their relationship and Rohit's ODI future. Meanwhile, the BCCI has dismissed reports suggesting the Lord's ODI will be Rohit's final international appearance.

Rohit Sharma-Gautam Gambhir's Viral Lord's Balcony Video Gets Everyone Talking Amid Rift Rumours Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI | WATCH (Image Source: X)
Rohit Sharma-Gautam Gambhir's Viral Lord's Balcony Video Gets Everyone Talking Amid Rift Rumours Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI | WATCH (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 20:30 IST

A powerful clip from Team India’s dugout has surfaced ahead of the third and final ODI against England. Former skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir were seen in playful banter on the balcony of the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, with the team getting ready for a vital net session. The footage has already gone viral on the internet, and the topic is being widely discussed among fans. The video is gaining popularity due to the widespread media speculations that have been rife for the past few days over the dynamics of the working relationship between the duo.

Balcony Laughter Puts An End To All Team Rift Speculations

The newly released footage shows Rohit and Gambhir engaging in a casual conversation alongside batting coach Sitanshu Kotak before the practice session commenced. The duo suddenly burst into a heavy laugh, which instantly dismissed ongoing media reports about a potential tactical fallout between the leadership group.

This public display of camaraderie comes at a vital time when analysts are closely reviewing the current batting form of the veteran opener who averages around thirty in the ODI format this year. Seeing the senior players completely relaxed ahead of a massive series decider has reassured fans that the team environment remains absolutely stable under the current team management.

Impending Retirement Rumours Spark Fresh Fan Debate Online

Beyond the rumoured friction theories, this viral balcony interaction has added fresh fuel to the speculation surrounding the international future of the legendary batter. Widespread rumours had recently flooded social media claiming that the veteran opener might announce his complete retirement from the 50-over format immediately after the England series. 

While board officials have previously dismissed these reports as completely baseless, the happy exchange between the player and coach has led a section of fans to debate whether this signifies a final farewell or standard long-term planning. The viral video has now become the central talking point as the cricket world awaits the opening delivery of the high-pressure series decider.

Also Read – Minerva Academy FC Defends World Youth Cup Title, Beats Brazil’s RS Sports Yellow to Win Gothia Cup 2026 in Sweden

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rohit Sharma-Gautam Gambhir’s Viral Lord’s Balcony Video Gets Everyone Talking Amid Rift Rumours Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI | WATCH
Tags: Rohit Sharma Gautam Gambhir

RELATED News

NEET Paper Leak Row: Manu Bhaker’s Viral Post Linked to Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike; Here’s Why

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Tickets Soar as Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal Drives Record Demand For Spain vs Argentina Clash

Lionel Messi Reacts to Viral Lamine Yamal Baby Photo Ahead of Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final | WATCH VIDEO

Donald Trump Explains What Makes Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Great Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Final | WATCH VIDEO

WWE SmackDown Results July 17: Cody Rhodes Beats Gunther, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Statton Advance to Women’s Championship Ladder Match WWE | Full Winners

LATEST NEWS

CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026 Declared: Know How To Check Result Via DigiLocker

Shikkhar Suri Launches Nationwide Initiative to Prepare 10,000 Indian Professionals for Global Remote Careers

A Grand New Beginning: Rahil Azam’s Shiddat Unveiled by Rajan Shahi and Rupali Ganguly

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Says Erratic Verdicts And Policies Are Hurting Arbitration In India

‘America Has Trampled On All Its Commitments’: Iran Walks Away From Landmark MoU With US

Rohit Sharma-Gautam Gambhir’s Viral Lord’s Balcony Video Gets Everyone Talking Amid Rift Rumours Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI | WATCH

India’s First Lady Tantra Guru, Dr. Manmit Kumarr, Awakens Shakti Consciousness at Historic Kali Darbar 2026

The India Story Trailer: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade Lead Hard-Hitting Fight Against Food Adulteration – WATCH

Private Community® Launches Gujarat Community to Shape Sustainable Legacy Businesses

Ahmedabad Firecracker Factory Blast: 8 Killed, 10 Injured Inside Illegal Facility; PM Announces Ex-Gratia

Rohit Sharma-Gautam Gambhir’s Viral Lord’s Balcony Video Gets Everyone Talking Amid Rift Rumours Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rohit Sharma-Gautam Gambhir’s Viral Lord’s Balcony Video Gets Everyone Talking Amid Rift Rumours Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rohit Sharma-Gautam Gambhir’s Viral Lord’s Balcony Video Gets Everyone Talking Amid Rift Rumours Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI | WATCH
Rohit Sharma-Gautam Gambhir’s Viral Lord’s Balcony Video Gets Everyone Talking Amid Rift Rumours Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI | WATCH
Rohit Sharma-Gautam Gambhir’s Viral Lord’s Balcony Video Gets Everyone Talking Amid Rift Rumours Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI | WATCH
Rohit Sharma-Gautam Gambhir’s Viral Lord’s Balcony Video Gets Everyone Talking Amid Rift Rumours Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI | WATCH

QUICK LINKS