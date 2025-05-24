India’s squad for the England series features a mix of youth and experience, with Rishabh Pant appointed as vice-captain and wicketkeeper.

Rohit Sharma Hands Over to Shubman Gill: A Look at India's 37 Test Captains

Shubman Gill has officially been named the new captain of India’s men’s Test cricket team. The 25-year-old batter will take charge following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the longest format of the game, which he announced on May 7.

Gill becomes the 37th player to lead India in Test cricket, marking a new chapter in the country’s red-ball journey.

A New Era Begins Against England

Gill is set to debut as Test captain on June 20 when India face England in Leeds for the first of a five-match series.

Having played 32 Tests so far, Gill has shown considerable promise with the bat. He has scored 1,893 runs, which include five centuries and seven half-centuries, since making his debut against Australia at the MCG on December 26, 2020.

India’s squad for the England series features a mix of youth and experience, with Rishabh Pant appointed as vice-captain and wicketkeeper. The full lineup includes names like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah, among others.

Looking Back at India’s Test Captains

India’s Test captaincy history spans back to 1932, with CK Nayudu being the first to lead the national side. Though Nayudu couldn’t secure a win in his four Tests, he set the precedent for leadership in Indian cricket.

Lala Amarnath made history as the first Indian captain to win a Test, registering memorable victories against Pakistan in 1952—first in Delhi and then in Mumbai.

Among the long list of captains, Virat Kohli stands out as the most successful. He led the team in 68 Tests, winning 40 of them, making him India’s most successful and most-capped Test skipper.

The captaincy baton has since passed through many hands—from legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, and Sourav Ganguly to more recent names like MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, and Jasprit Bumrah.

India’s Test Cricket Captains (1932 – Present)

No. Captain Tenure Matches Wins Losses Draws 1 CK Nayudu 1932–1934 4 0 3 1 2 Maharajkumar of Vizianagram 1936 3 0 2 1 3 Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi 1946 3 0 1 2 4 Lala Amarnath 1947–1952 15 2 6 7 5 Vijay Hazare 1951–1953 14 1 5 8 6 Vinoo Mankad 1955–1959 6 0 1 5 7 Ghulam Ahmed 1955–1959 3 0 2 1 8 Polly Umrigar 1955–1958 8 2 2 4 9 Hemu Adhikari 1959 1 0 0 1 10 Datta Gaekwad 1959 4 0 4 0 11 Pankaj Roy 1959 1 0 1 0 12 Gulabrai Ramchand 1959–1960 5 1 2 2 13 Nari Contractor 1960–1962 12 2 2 8 14 Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi 1962–1975 40 9 19 12 15 Chandu Borde 1967 1 0 1 0 16 Ajit Wadekar 1971–1974 16 4 4 8 17 S. Venkataraghavan 1974–1979 5 0 2 3 18 Sunil Gavaskar 1976–1985 47 9 8 30 19 Bishan Singh Bedi 1976–1978 22 6 11 5 20 Gundappa Viswanath 1980 2 0 1 1 21 Kapil Dev 1983–1987 34 4 7 23 22 Dilip Vengsarkar 1987–1989 10 2 5 3 23 Ravi Shastri 1988 1 1 0 0 24 Krishnamachari Srikkanth 1989 4 0 0 4 25 Mohammad Azharuddin 1990–1999 47 14 14 19 26 Sachin Tendulkar 1996–2000 25 4 9 12 27 Sourav Ganguly 2000–2005 49 21 13 15 28 Rahul Dravid 2003–2007 25 8 6 11 29 Virender Sehwag 2005–2012 4 2 1 1 30 Anil Kumble 2007–2008 14 3 5 6 31 MS Dhoni 2008–2014 60 27 18 15 32 Virat Kohli 2014–2022 68 40 17 11 33 Ajinkya Rahane 2017–2021 6 4 0 2 34 KL Rahul 2022 3 2 1 0 35 Rohit Sharma 2022–2024 24 12 9 3 36 Jasprit Bumrah 2022–2025 3 1 2 0 37 Shubman Gill 2025– – – – –

Eyes on the Future

With this appointment, India looks to the future, hoping that Gill can continue the legacy of his predecessors while shaping his own path as a leader.

As the team prepares to take on England, expectations will be high—not just for Gill’s batting, but for his leadership in the ever-demanding arena of Test cricket.

India’s Test cricket story continues, and with Shubman Gill at the helm, a new chapter is ready to be written.

