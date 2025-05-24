Rohit Sharma Hands Over to Shubman Gill: A Look at India's 37 Test Captains

Shubman Gill has officially been named the new captain of India’s men’s Test cricket team. The 25-year-old batter will take charge following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the longest format of the game, which he announced on May 7.
Gill becomes the 37th player to lead India in Test cricket, marking a new chapter in the country’s red-ball journey.
A New Era Begins Against England
Gill is set to debut as Test captain on June 20 when India face England in Leeds for the first of a five-match series.
Having played 32 Tests so far, Gill has shown considerable promise with the bat. He has scored 1,893 runs, which include five centuries and seven half-centuries, since making his debut against Australia at the MCG on December 26, 2020.
India’s squad for the England series features a mix of youth and experience, with Rishabh Pant appointed as vice-captain and wicketkeeper. The full lineup includes names like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah, among others.
Looking Back at India’s Test Captains
India’s Test captaincy history spans back to 1932, with CK Nayudu being the first to lead the national side. Though Nayudu couldn’t secure a win in his four Tests, he set the precedent for leadership in Indian cricket.
Lala Amarnath made history as the first Indian captain to win a Test, registering memorable victories against Pakistan in 1952—first in Delhi and then in Mumbai.
Among the long list of captains, Virat Kohli stands out as the most successful. He led the team in 68 Tests, winning 40 of them, making him India’s most successful and most-capped Test skipper.
The captaincy baton has since passed through many hands—from legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, and Sourav Ganguly to more recent names like MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, and Jasprit Bumrah.
India’s Test Cricket Captains (1932 – Present)
|No.
|Captain
|Tenure
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|Draws
|1
|CK Nayudu
|1932–1934
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Maharajkumar of Vizianagram
|1936
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi
|1946
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Lala Amarnath
|1947–1952
|15
|2
|6
|7
|5
|Vijay Hazare
|1951–1953
|14
|1
|5
|8
|6
|Vinoo Mankad
|1955–1959
|6
|0
|1
|5
|7
|Ghulam Ahmed
|1955–1959
|3
|0
|2
|1
|8
|Polly Umrigar
|1955–1958
|8
|2
|2
|4
|9
|Hemu Adhikari
|1959
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Datta Gaekwad
|1959
|4
|0
|4
|0
|11
|Pankaj Roy
|1959
|1
|0
|1
|0
|12
|Gulabrai Ramchand
|1959–1960
|5
|1
|2
|2
|13
|Nari Contractor
|1960–1962
|12
|2
|2
|8
|14
|Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
|1962–1975
|40
|9
|19
|12
|15
|Chandu Borde
|1967
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|Ajit Wadekar
|1971–1974
|16
|4
|4
|8
|17
|S. Venkataraghavan
|1974–1979
|5
|0
|2
|3
|18
|Sunil Gavaskar
|1976–1985
|47
|9
|8
|30
|19
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|1976–1978
|22
|6
|11
|5
|20
|Gundappa Viswanath
|1980
|2
|0
|1
|1
|21
|Kapil Dev
|1983–1987
|34
|4
|7
|23
|22
|Dilip Vengsarkar
|1987–1989
|10
|2
|5
|3
|23
|Ravi Shastri
|1988
|1
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Krishnamachari Srikkanth
|1989
|4
|0
|0
|4
|25
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|1990–1999
|47
|14
|14
|19
|26
|Sachin Tendulkar
|1996–2000
|25
|4
|9
|12
|27
|Sourav Ganguly
|2000–2005
|49
|21
|13
|15
|28
|Rahul Dravid
|2003–2007
|25
|8
|6
|11
|29
|Virender Sehwag
|2005–2012
|4
|2
|1
|1
|30
|Anil Kumble
|2007–2008
|14
|3
|5
|6
|31
|MS Dhoni
|2008–2014
|60
|27
|18
|15
|32
|Virat Kohli
|2014–2022
|68
|40
|17
|11
|33
|Ajinkya Rahane
|2017–2021
|6
|4
|0
|2
|34
|KL Rahul
|2022
|3
|2
|1
|0
|35
|Rohit Sharma
|2022–2024
|24
|12
|9
|3
|36
|Jasprit Bumrah
|2022–2025
|3
|1
|2
|0
|37
|Shubman Gill
|2025–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Eyes on the Future
With this appointment, India looks to the future, hoping that Gill can continue the legacy of his predecessors while shaping his own path as a leader.
As the team prepares to take on England, expectations will be high—not just for Gill’s batting, but for his leadership in the ever-demanding arena of Test cricket.
India’s Test cricket story continues, and with Shubman Gill at the helm, a new chapter is ready to be written.
