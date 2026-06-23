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Home > Sports News > Rohit Sharma Honoured With Padma Shri For Contribution to Indian Cricket; Receives Award From President Droupadi Murmu | WATCH

Rohit Sharma Honoured With Padma Shri For Contribution to Indian Cricket; Receives Award From President Droupadi Murmu | WATCH

Former India captain Rohit Sharma received the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. Honoured with India's fourth-highest civilian award, Rohit was recognised for his outstanding contribution to Indian cricket after leading the Men in Blue to multiple historic achievements on the global stage.

Rohit Sharma Honoured With Padma Shri For Contribution to Indian Cricket; Receives Award From President Droupadi Murmu | WATCH (Image Source: X)
Rohit Sharma Honoured With Padma Shri For Contribution to Indian Cricket; Receives Award From President Droupadi Murmu | WATCH (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 19:05 IST

Former captain of India men’s national cricket team Rohit Sharma received the prestigious Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday evening, sparking immediate digital traction across social media platforms. The spectacular event unfolded inside the Ganatantra Mandap during the grand second Civil Investiture Ceremony of the Padma Awards 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Dressed in the proper black coat attire, the veteran opening batter walked up gracefully to accept India fourth highest civilian honour in recognition of his decades-long service to international sports. 

President Droupadi Murmu Confers Civil Honour Upon Legend Rohit Sharma

A moment long overdue. The former Indian skipper was awarded one of the nation’s highest civilian awards on Tuesday night at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu awarded the Olympic Gold Medallist the medallion and scroll in the presence of the nation’s leading dignitaries for his dedicated services to cricket. As many as 65 civilian awards were given to distinguished achievers across many fields. Several actors and notable figures attended the event and were bestowed their respective honours from the President.

Historic Achievements Defining The Magnificent Sporting Legacy Of Rohit Sharma

It’s no surprise that Rohit’s national award comes following one of the most dominant periods of leadership by any individual that the men’s senior national squad will ever see. Rohit Sharma’s brilliance led his troops to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in Barbados and subsequently the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

A world-class player with one of the highest tallies in the 50-over format, the Mumbai-based cricketer has recorded an accumulation of 11,000+ runs from 280+ ODI appearances, which also includes the unprecedented feat of 3 separate double centuries. This civilian honour is the structural and iconic punctuation mark for a once-in-a-generation cricketer who has recently retired from T20 International cricket with 4,231 to his account.

Also WATCH: ‘Rishabh Pant Will Spend 12-14 Years at LSG’ — Sanjiv Goenka’s Old Video Goes Viral After Delhi Capitals Trade Deal

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Rohit Sharma Honoured With Padma Shri For Contribution to Indian Cricket; Receives Award From President Droupadi Murmu | WATCH
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Rohit Sharma Honoured With Padma Shri For Contribution to Indian Cricket; Receives Award From President Droupadi Murmu | WATCH
Rohit Sharma Honoured With Padma Shri For Contribution to Indian Cricket; Receives Award From President Droupadi Murmu | WATCH
Rohit Sharma Honoured With Padma Shri For Contribution to Indian Cricket; Receives Award From President Droupadi Murmu | WATCH
Rohit Sharma Honoured With Padma Shri For Contribution to Indian Cricket; Receives Award From President Droupadi Murmu | WATCH

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