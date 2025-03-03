Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • ‘Rohit Sharma Is Fat’: Congress Spokesperson Body Shames India Captain

‘Rohit Sharma Is Fat’: Congress Spokesperson Body Shames India Captain

Congress spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed criticised Indian captain Rohit, calling him “overweight" and “the most unimpressive captain India has ever had". Strangely, her comments have come after India beat New Zealand by 44 runs.

‘Rohit Sharma Is Fat’: Congress Spokesperson Body Shames India Captain

Mohamed criticized Rohit Sharma, calling him "fat


The Indian cricket team has been unstoppable in Dubai, maintaining a perfect record with three wins out of three, under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma. The team has made a dream run in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, progressing to the semi-finals where they will face Australia. While praise pours in for both Team India and Rohit Sharma, a political figure has expressed a contrasting view.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Congress spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohamed criticized Rohit Sharma, calling him “overweight” and labeling him “the most unimpressive captain India has ever had.” Her remarks came after India’s 44-run victory over New Zealand. Mohamed went further, questioning what makes Rohit so special compared to legendary figures like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. As expected, her comments have ignited a heated debate across social media platforms.

What did she tweet?


“Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course, the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

rohit sharma

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Oscar-Winning ‘No Other Land’ Directors Urge Global Action For Palestinian Rights

Oscar-Winning ‘No Other Land’ Directors Urge Global Action For Palestinian Rights

‘India Is A Country Where Protecting Nature Is A Part Of Culture’: PM Modi On World Wildlife Day, Watch

‘India Is A Country Where Protecting Nature Is A Part Of Culture’: PM Modi On...

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake Being A Paedophile

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake...

Mick Jagger Surprises Oscars Audience As Presenter, Jokes About Replacing Bob Dylan

Mick Jagger Surprises Oscars Audience As Presenter, Jokes About Replacing Bob Dylan

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Entertainment

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake Being A Paedophile

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Who Is Kieran Culkin’s Wife? Actor Tells Jazz Charton ‘I’m Really Sorry I Did This Again’ During Oscars Speech

Who Is Kieran Culkin’s Wife? Actor Tells Jazz Charton ‘I’m Really Sorry I Did This

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Beats Timothée Chalamet, Sebastian Stan To Win Best Actor For The Brutalist, Calls Out Antisemitism And Racism

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Beats Timothée Chalamet, Sebastian Stan To Win Best Actor For The

Oscars 2025: Outage Causes Major Disruptions For Hulu Viewers-Here Are Other Options To Watch The Academy Awards live

Oscars 2025: Outage Causes Major Disruptions For Hulu Viewers-Here Are Other Options To Watch The

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard