‘Rohit Sharma Is Fat’: Congress Spokesperson Body Shames India Captain

The Indian cricket team has been unstoppable in Dubai, maintaining a perfect record with three wins out of three, under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma. The team has made a dream run in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, progressing to the semi-finals where they will face Australia. While praise pours in for both Team India and Rohit Sharma, a political figure has expressed a contrasting view.
Congress spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohamed criticized Rohit Sharma, calling him “overweight” and labeling him “the most unimpressive captain India has ever had.” Her remarks came after India’s 44-run victory over New Zealand. Mohamed went further, questioning what makes Rohit so special compared to legendary figures like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. As expected, her comments have ignited a heated debate across social media platforms.
What did she tweet?
“Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course, the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!”