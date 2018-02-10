With his another inconsistent performance in One Day International (ODI) against South Africa, the Indian opener Rohit Sharma is getting trolled online. The Twitterati has found some hilarious ways to troll Rohit for his string of low scores. The Indian opener got out for 5 runs in 13 balls at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Continuing with his inconsistent performance in the fourth One Day International (ODI) against South Africa, the Indian opener got out for 5 runs in 13 balls at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The right-hander has been struggling with the ongoing series, scoring 20 at Durban, 15 at Centurion and 0 at Cape Town. Even today, the batsman has not been able to perform in his much-favoured ODI format too. After his performance in 2017, Rohit’s performances on the current tour have come as a disappointment to several fans.

Last time. Rohit was out caught to Kagiso Rabada in the 4th over of India's innings. The pacer took a difficult catch off his own bowling to send Rohit back to the pavilion for 5. Rohit Sharma's performance has given the Netizens another reason to troll him. The people over social media have gone to another level to troll the Indian opener. The Twitterati has found some ultimate ways to troll Rohit for his string of low scores. Here are some of the creative tweets that you need to go through to catch the fun going online:

Still a better Opener than Rohit Sharma.. pic.twitter.com/4v5dAXrBih — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 10, 2018

Positive message from Rohit Sharma to Indian cricket fans, whenever he goes to bat.. pic.twitter.com/rTqpoIeTF4 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 10, 2018

Cricket fans right now after watching rohit sharma's performance in ODI series. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/xIY5P8eBEk — Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) February 10, 2018

Genie: I’ll grant you one wish. “Please make Rohit Sharma consistent this year” pic.twitter.com/wznhvTNucu — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) February 10, 2018

When Rohit Sharma scores more than 20 runs in overseas pitch: #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/zqUOa2lcjS — viren (@Bare_Devil) February 10, 2018

The ODI started with Virat Kohli winning the toss and opted to bat first. It is the fourth day of ODI and is named as Pink ODI, as dedicated to raising awareness about the breast cancer. The Indian Cricket team is leading the series by 3-0 and will try to write a history here by winning all the six matches of the series. India has never won a series against South Africa. On the other hand, the hosts will aim to keep the series alive to finish it on a draw.