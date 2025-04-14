Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • ‘Rohit Sharma Ko Captain Banao’! Fan’s Plea To Nita Ambani Sparks Buzz Amid MI’s Tumultuous IPL 2025 Campaign

‘Rohit Sharma Ko Captain Banao’! Fan’s Plea To Nita Ambani Sparks Buzz Amid MI’s Tumultuous IPL 2025 Campaign

As the Mumbai Indians battle inconsistency in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, an emotional plea from a Rohit Sharma loyalist has reignited a familiar debate — should the Hitman return as captain?

‘Rohit Sharma Ko Captain Banao’! Fan’s Plea To Nita Ambani Sparks Buzz Amid MI’s Tumultuous IPL 2025 Campaign


As the Mumbai Indians battle inconsistency in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, an emotional plea from a Rohit Sharma loyalist has reignited a familiar debate — should the Hitman return as captain?

The moment unfolded at an unlikely venue: the Shirdi shrine. As MI owner Nita Ambani was exiting the temple premises, a young fan folded his hands and called out:

“Rohit Sharma ko captain banao!”
To which Ambani, with a calm smile, replied:
“Baba ki marzi.” (It’s in God’s hands.)

A Sentiment Echoed by Millions

The incident, caught on video, has quickly gone viral — drawing nods from fans who have been voicing their frustration with MI’s recent performances under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

It’s been a rocky road for Mumbai so far:

  • Six matches
  • Four losses
  • Only two wins
  • 7th place in the points table

What’s more, Mumbai’s home fortress, the Wankhede Stadium, has already seen an upset this year, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru breaking a decade-long curse by winning there for the first time in ten years.

The Rohit Conundrum

But here’s the twist — even the fan-favourite Rohit Sharma is enduring a lean patch.
In five matches this season, he’s managed just 56 runs at a dismal average of 11.20. His highest score? Still below 20.

His downward spiral isn’t new. Since IPL 2023, Rohit has averaged 24.39 — the second-lowest among regular openers (min. 25 innings). MI have even deployed him as an Impact Sub twice this season, a signal that the team might be reshaping its vision.

Why the Nostalgia?

It’s hard to forget what Rohit has meant to Mumbai Indians.
Under his leadership, MI clinched five IPL titles, creating a legacy of resilience and excellence. For fans, Rohit isn’t just a batter — he’s the soul of the franchise.

Hardik Pandya, though backed by the management, is still trying to fill those shoes. His leadership journey, which began amid backlash last season after Rohit’s demotion, continues to divide the MI faithful.

Mumbai’s next two games — both at home — are crucial.

  • April 17 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • April 20 vs Chennai Super Kings

A turnaround here could calm the storm. But if losses continue to pile up, Nita Ambani’s lighthearted “Baba ki marzi” might take on new weight in boardroom discussions.

 

Filed under

ipl MI rohit sharma

newsx

‘Rohit Sharma Ko Captain Banao’! Fan’s Plea To Nita Ambani Sparks Buzz Amid MI’s Tumultuous...
newsx

Tariffs, Tensions, And Trade Talks: U.S.-China Standoff Raises Stakes In Global Economy
newsx

Power, Prisons, and Propaganda: When Trump and Bukele Laugh, the World Should Listen
newsx

‘We Are Scared’: Railway Staff Recalls Mob Violence In Murshidabad, Watch
newsx

Frankfort Teacher Arrested For Alleged Inappropriate Relationship With Student
Police detained a suspect

Police In Minnesota Arrest Person Outside UnitedHealthcare Headquarters Months After CEO’s Fatal Shooting
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tariffs, Tensions, And Trade Talks: U.S.-China Standoff Raises Stakes In Global Economy

Tariffs, Tensions, And Trade Talks: U.S.-China Standoff Raises Stakes In Global Economy

Power, Prisons, and Propaganda: When Trump and Bukele Laugh, the World Should Listen

Power, Prisons, and Propaganda: When Trump and Bukele Laugh, the World Should Listen

‘We Are Scared’: Railway Staff Recalls Mob Violence In Murshidabad, Watch

‘We Are Scared’: Railway Staff Recalls Mob Violence In Murshidabad, Watch

Frankfort Teacher Arrested For Alleged Inappropriate Relationship With Student

Frankfort Teacher Arrested For Alleged Inappropriate Relationship With Student

Police In Minnesota Arrest Person Outside UnitedHealthcare Headquarters Months After CEO’s Fatal Shooting

Police In Minnesota Arrest Person Outside UnitedHealthcare Headquarters Months After CEO’s Fatal Shooting

Entertainment

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger Gayle King Has The Answer

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent In Space

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan In Front Of Paparazzi?

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?