‘Rohit Sharma Ko Captain Banao’! Fan’s Plea To Nita Ambani Sparks Buzz Amid MI’s Tumultuous IPL 2025 Campaign

As the Mumbai Indians battle inconsistency in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, an emotional plea from a Rohit Sharma loyalist has reignited a familiar debate — should the Hitman return as captain?

The moment unfolded at an unlikely venue: the Shirdi shrine. As MI owner Nita Ambani was exiting the temple premises, a young fan folded his hands and called out:

“Rohit Sharma ko captain banao!”

To which Ambani, with a calm smile, replied:

“Baba ki marzi.” (It’s in God’s hands.)

A Sentiment Echoed by Millions

The incident, caught on video, has quickly gone viral — drawing nods from fans who have been voicing their frustration with MI’s recent performances under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy.

It’s been a rocky road for Mumbai so far:

Six matches

Four losses

Only two wins

7th place in the points table

What’s more, Mumbai’s home fortress, the Wankhede Stadium, has already seen an upset this year, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru breaking a decade-long curse by winning there for the first time in ten years.

The Rohit Conundrum

But here’s the twist — even the fan-favourite Rohit Sharma is enduring a lean patch.

In five matches this season, he’s managed just 56 runs at a dismal average of 11.20. His highest score? Still below 20.

His downward spiral isn’t new. Since IPL 2023, Rohit has averaged 24.39 — the second-lowest among regular openers (min. 25 innings). MI have even deployed him as an Impact Sub twice this season, a signal that the team might be reshaping its vision.

Why the Nostalgia?

It’s hard to forget what Rohit has meant to Mumbai Indians.

Under his leadership, MI clinched five IPL titles, creating a legacy of resilience and excellence. For fans, Rohit isn’t just a batter — he’s the soul of the franchise.

Hardik Pandya, though backed by the management, is still trying to fill those shoes. His leadership journey, which began amid backlash last season after Rohit’s demotion, continues to divide the MI faithful.

Mumbai’s next two games — both at home — are crucial.

April 17 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 20 vs Chennai Super Kings

A turnaround here could calm the storm. But if losses continue to pile up, Nita Ambani’s lighthearted “Baba ki marzi” might take on new weight in boardroom discussions.