India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: Indian batting line-up bundled up at a low score of 93 runs in the 4th ODI against New Zealand at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Kiwi pacers Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme together sent 8 Indian batsmen back to the pavilion, which resulted in a humiliating defeat for the visitors.

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: India’s winning streak came to an end in the 4th One Day International against New Zealand at Hamilton as Kiwis defeated Rohit Sharma-led men in blue by 8 wickets. The Indian batting line-up failed in a miserable way and was bundled up at a low score of 93 runs. This is India’s biggest defeat in respect of the balls left. In terms of runs scored, this is India’s seventh-lowest One Day International Total. Trent Boult took 5 wickets by just giving 21 runs, this is the second-best performance by a bowler from New Zealand.

Captain of New Zealand cricket team, Kane Williamson said he didn’t expect the ball to swing to such a great extent. The bowlers really delivered a dynamic performance. He said it was a mind-blowing experience to put the

Indian team under pressure by snatching wickets at regular intervals and they were also happy to easily chase down the target.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma told that it is one of the worst performances of India with a bat. He also appraised the bowling skills of New Zealand. Came to an assumption that conditions were not that easy and they were unable to maintain sustainability. he said that it becomes very challenging to score when the ball is swinging. He ended by saying that they will play the next game with full potential.

The man of the match title was awarded to Trent Boult as he took 5 wickets by giving only 21 runs. He told that he was satisfied by his performance in today’s match. He said that it all happened because of the group efforts made by New Zealand team on a whole. He mentioned that the series has been a poor one in terms of performance but the team is happy by their performance in today’s match.

