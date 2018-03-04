Indian cricket team filled with new faces left for Sri Lanka on Sunday for the upcoming Nidahas Trophy 2018. The T20 tri-series will be contested between India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma's men will face their first opponents Sri Lanka in the opening game on March 6. The final of the tournament will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

India will go into the T20 series on a confident note having dashed out impressive performances in the recently concluded South Africa tour. The Indian team after losing the Test series, bounced back strongly to win the ODI and the T20 series in spectacular fashion. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to rest some of the big names after the gruelling tour to ensure better recovery and time out for the players who have been playing continuous cricket.

Captain Virat Kohli along with MS Dhoni, senior pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya were rested for the series. They will be replaced by some prominent youngsters who will look to grab the opportunity by its neck. Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda and Mohammad Siraj will be getting their national outing before they take part in the Indian Premier League 2018.

Sharing pictures of the travelling team, BCCI posted on Twitter, “And we are all ready to Jet Set Go! 🇱🇰 Here we come! #TeamIndia”

And we are all ready to Jet Set Go! 🇱🇰 Here we come! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GI1iczAmNC — BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2018

Rohit Sharma’s opening partner Shikhar Dhawan will serve as his deputy in the Nidahas Trophy as the pair will look to continue their formidable partnership on the pitch in a different role. The Men in Blue have enjoyed staggering success in the past few months, having won against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Australia and most recently South Africa in the limited over formats. However, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka both can be challenging on their day in a T20 game, where the course of the game can change with every passing over.

India squad for the Nidahas Trophy 2018:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wk)

