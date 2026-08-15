Rohit Sharma Likely To Return For West Indies ODIs After BCCI Meeting: Report

Rohit Sharma could be set for another India comeback in ODI cricket, with a fresh report claiming that the former captain is likely to be considered for the upcoming series against the West Indies.

The development comes weeks after his international future became a major talking point during India’s ODI series against England. The third and final match at Lord’s carried additional significance after reports emerged that the Indian selectors had informed Rohit that he was no longer part of their plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The claims triggered considerable debate, prompting BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia to publicly reject the suggestion that Rohit had been told he would not play for India again. Saikia maintained that the veteran batter would continue to represent the country as long as he remained part of India’s plans.

Rohit himself attempted to play down the speculation, referring to the reports surrounding his future as “noise”.

However, the controversy reportedly caused friction within the BCCI. A subsequent report claimed that the selectors were unhappy with Saikia’s comments, particularly because their conversation with Rohit had allegedly taken place after discussions with the Indian team management.

The selectors are reportedly keen to give Yashasvi Jaiswal an extended run at the top of the order as India begin preparations for the 2027 World Cup. Rohit, according to the report, was not initially part of those long-term plans.

The situation could now be changing.

The Indian Express has reported that Rohit recently met a senior BCCI official, with the possibility of him returning for India’s next ODI assignment against the West Indies. The three-match series is scheduled to begin on September 27.

Rohit’s performance at Lord’s could strengthen his case for selection. After relatively quiet outings in the first two matches, the experienced opener produced a stunning 138 in the series decider on July 19. Although India eventually lost the contest, Rohit’s innings demonstrated that he still possesses the ability to produce match-defining performances at the international level.