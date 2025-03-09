Rohit Sharma Makes History With Champions Trophy Win, Joins MS Dhoni’s Elite List

With this win, Rohit Sharma joins the elite club of Indian captains who have lifted ICC trophies. MS Dhoni remains the most successful with three ICC titles, while Rohit has now overtaken Kapil Dev and Sourav Ganguly.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma etched his name in cricketing history as he guided India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, securing his second ICC title as captain. India outplayed New Zealand by four wickets in a thrilling final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9. With this triumph, Rohit became only the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win multiple ICC trophies, surpassing legendary leaders Kapil Dev and Sourav Ganguly.

Rohit led from the front with a scintillating knock of 76 off 83 deliveries, setting the stage for India’s successful chase of 252 runs. His innings, laced with seven fours and three sixes, included a signature pull shot for six off Kyle Jamieson on just his second delivery. The Indian skipper built a crucial 100-run partnership with Shubman Gill for the opening wicket, providing a strong foundation before departing at a crucial juncture.

Back-to-back ICC event triumphs for Rohit Sharma 👌🏆 pic.twitter.com/LyxxP54Uhr
— ICC (@ICC) March 9, 2025

After Rohit’s dismissal, India found themselves in a tense situation at 122/3 in 26.1 overs. However, vital contributions from Shreyas Iyer (48 off 62), Axar Patel (29 off 40), KL Rahul (34* off 33), Hardik Pandya (18 off 18), and Ravindra Jadeja (9* off 6) ensured India crossed the finish line in 49 overs. Jadeja sealed the victory with a boundary, sparking celebrations among Indian fans worldwide.

Elite company, legendary legacy! 🏆🔥 Captain Rohit takes his seat at the table of glory! pic.twitter.com/VT9uFQuZF9
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 9, 2025

With this win, Rohit Sharma joins the elite club of Indian captains who have lifted ICC trophies. MS Dhoni remains the most successful with three ICC titles, while Rohit has now overtaken Kapil Dev and Sourav Ganguly, who each led India to one ICC trophy. Rohit had previously guided India to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in Barbados, adding to his growing legacy as a leader.

Adding to his accolades, Rohit has also become the first international captain to lead his team into the final of all four major ICC events World Test Championship 2023, ODI World Cup 2023, T20 World Cup 2024, and Champions Trophy 2025. This remarkable consistency underscores his leadership prowess and cements his status as one of India’s greatest cricket captains.

With two ICC trophies under his belt and an ever-growing list of records, Rohit Sharma has firmly established himself as a modern-day legend in Indian cricket, carrying forward the legacy of his predecessors while carving his own path in history.

