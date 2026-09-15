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Home > Sports News > Rohit Sharma ‘Not Good in Bed’: Sofia Hayat’s Shocking Claim About Former Team India Captain Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

Rohit Sharma ‘Not Good in Bed’: Sofia Hayat’s Shocking Claim About Former Team India Captain Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

Sofia Hayat has reignited controversy after making intimate claims about her alleged relationship with former India captain Rohit Sharma on the Straight Talk Queer Wisdom podcast. The former Bigg Boss contestant made a personal claim about Rohit that has sparked a strong reaction on social media, bringing their reported past connection back into the spotlight.

Rohit Sharma and Sofia Hayat in frame. Image Credit: ANI and X
Rohit Sharma and Sofia Hayat in frame. Image Credit: ANI and X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 13:57 IST

Sofia Hayat and Rohit Sharma: Former Bigg Boss fame, Sofia Hayat opened up about her alleged relationship with Indian national cricket team star player Rohit Sharma. The 51-year-old recently went on a podcast where she opened up about her affair with the former Indian captain. While appearing on the show Straight Talk Queer Wisdom, the celebrity model from England revisited her previous statements about a relationship with the cricketer Rohit, which she followed up with comments that have been widely criticized by sports fans across the globe.

WATCH: Sofia Hayat Reveals Intimate Secrets About Relationship With Rohit Sharma




The dispute arose when Sofia Hayat shared a fragment of her chat with the online show Straight Talk Queer Wisdom. The talk went through several topics where Hayat first discussed how she had been lying about her age when she was new comer to the industry so that she could have roles in movies and become a teen celebrity.

While sharing a snippet of her appearance on the podcast, Hayat shared a tweet and said, “I was Rohits (Rohit’s) first. Someone needs to teach men how to be sensual in bed. It is not a sprint. Watch this and other secrets of my sex life on my new show, Straight Talk Queer Wisdom.”

Sofia Hayat Makes Complete Turnaround From Past Statement

Before her recent public appearance, where she talked about the relationship with Rohit, Sofia had addressed this multiple times. In 2022, the English singer and model had urged social media users and media platforms to not discuss her past relationship with the senior cricketer.

“Can we please let it go. Let’s stop talking about me and Rohit Sharma. I can’t believe people still want us to be together. The last few days my name and Rohit’s has been trending. Can we respect that he is married with a child now. Let there be some respect for his marriage,” Hayat said.

Also Read: Max vs 100: Max Verstappen Starts Last Against 100 Karters at Silverstone in 30-Lap Challenge — Date, Time, Where to Watch

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Rohit Sharma ‘Not Good in Bed’: Sofia Hayat’s Shocking Claim About Former Team India Captain Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO
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Rohit Sharma ‘Not Good in Bed’: Sofia Hayat’s Shocking Claim About Former Team India Captain Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO
Rohit Sharma ‘Not Good in Bed’: Sofia Hayat’s Shocking Claim About Former Team India Captain Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO
Rohit Sharma ‘Not Good in Bed’: Sofia Hayat’s Shocking Claim About Former Team India Captain Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO
Rohit Sharma ‘Not Good in Bed’: Sofia Hayat’s Shocking Claim About Former Team India Captain Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO
Rohit Sharma ‘Not Good in Bed’: Sofia Hayat’s Shocking Claim About Former Team India Captain Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

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