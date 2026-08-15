Rohit Sharma ODI Future Could Decide Ajit Agarkar’s BCCI Selector Fate Ahead of ODI World Cup 2027 — Report

Top officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be having a meeting with Ajit Agarkar, who is the chairman of the selection committee of the Indian men’s cricket team, after the Sri Lanka tour. At that meeting, they will be considering Agarkar’s future. Being the chief selector for the last three years, he is now eligible for a one-year extension. However, according to reports, it is said that Rohit Sharma’s ODI future could decide Agarkar’s future at the helm of things.

Rohit Sharma’s ODI Future to Decide Ajit Agarkar’s Future?

According to a report from The Indian Express, the BCCI was keen on giving Agarkar another extension till the ODI World Cup 2027. Under his tenure of three years, India has won a couple of T20 World Cups and an ICC Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, they have also won two Asia Cups. However, the growing speculation over Rohit Sharma’s future could hamper his chances of being retained in his position.

It would seem that the BCCI and the selectors have different views on the matter of Rohit Sharma’s role in ODIs. During India’s ODI series against England, there were several rumors suggesting that Rohit was informed by selectors that he wouldn’t be playing in the next match, and the situation left it to Rohit to make the call on his career decisions.

It is not a surprise that the whole scenario became quite chaotic, mostly because the BCCI secretary had tried to clear the air on the matter of Rohit’s future. His remarks about Rohit remaining a part of planning and that he shall naturally be included were very reassuring to the fans and the media. But, the selectors found Saikia’s open backing of Rohit a bit of a surprise, and even a report suggests that the selectors felt somewhat ‘betrayed’.

Will Ajit Agarkar be Replaced by VVS Laxman?

Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that former batting icon VVS Laxman would replace Ajit Agar as the chief of selectors. However, latest reports indicate that Laxman could be offered the role of Director of Cricket.

Rohit Sharma’s ODI Future

Rohit is not yet willing to retire from the game and aims to continue playing One Day Internationals for India. Based on the reports, Rohit after his century at Lord’s, met a senior BCCI official and there is chance he could be included in India’s squad for the series of ODIs at home against West Indies.

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