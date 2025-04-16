Home
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
  Rohit Sharma On Journey From 2023 WC Pain To Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: 'We Had To Go Through So Many Lows'

Rohit Sharma On Journey From 2023 WC Pain To Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: ‘We Had To Go Through So Many Lows’

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma recently opened up about the emotional rollercoaster the team experienced after their crushing loss in the 2023 World Cup final.

Rohit Sharma On Journey From 2023 WC Pain To Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: ‘We Had To Go Through So Many Lows’

'We Had to Go Through So Many Lows': Rohit Sharma On Journey From 2023 WC Pain To Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph


Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma recently opened up about the emotional rollercoaster the team experienced after their crushing loss in the 2023 World Cup final. Speaking to Michael Clarke on the ‘Beyond23 Cricket Podcast’, Rohit shared how that pain pushed the team to strive harder and aim for redemption.

A Squad Reborn After Setbacks

Rohit recalled the struggles the Indian side faced in the lead-up to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

“We had to go through so many lows before that tournament began. We didn’t have a great home series against New Zealand and then Australia as well. So we wanted to turn things back. We wanted to bounce back,” he said.

He also praised the clarity and mindset of the players in the dressing room.

“And you know, it’s just that playing with this bunch of guys who are so clear in their minds what they want to do and how they want to achieve it. It’s one thing to talk about, OK, I want to go and achieve this, but how do you do that? That is the clarity everyone has in the squad and we tried and kept the same pretty much similar squad of what we had during the 50-Over World Cup, because I thought we played really good. So I don’t think or I don’t see any reason that we need to change anybody unless there is an injury problem which we had in Bumrah.”

Overcoming Bumrah’s Absence

When Clarke brought up Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from the tournament, Rohit explained how the team didn’t let that derail their focus.

“You can’t honestly rely on one or two individuals. And that is the talk that has been happening constantly in this changing room that we’re not going to be relied on one or two individuals. We need contributions from everyone and that is what all these guys were up to.”

The team knew that unity and collective effort would be the key to lifting the trophy. With Bumrah sidelined, it was vital that every member stepped up—and they did.

Playing for Passion, Not Just Numbers

As Rohit nears the age of 38, questions about longevity are inevitable. Clarke pointed out that age shouldn’t limit performance, especially when a player is driven by a hunger for success.

Rohit responded with a thoughtful reflection on what continues to drive him.

“I think when you when you start playing the game, you don’t realise that it’s all about, it’s a lot about winning trophies, it’s all about staying with the team, enjoying that moment, creating memories. It’s all about scoring runs. I want to score, I want to perform, I want to take that pressure on me and I want to keep performing.”

He continued, sharing how his perspective has evolved over the years.

“When you come into the team, as you keep playing, you realise that I don’t think it’s all about scoring runs, it’s about winning games, it’s about winning trophies, it’s winning, it’s about winning tournaments.”

ALSO READ: ‘When Am I Going To Play?’ How Karun Nair Almost Begged Delhi Capitals Coach To Give Him A Chance

 

